Rohit Sharma makes Ravi Shastri leave corner seat during Wankhede Stadium’s 50 year celebrations [Watch]

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma made a respectful gesture towards former national team coach Ravi Shastri during the Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebrations. In a video surfaced on social media, Rohit offered Shastri the middle seat on the stage, winning the hearts of fans.

Sharma and Shastri worked together for a handful of years in the player-coach capacity. The swashbuckling opener was part of India's well-drilled Test side under Shastri's coaching tenure, especially when they registered back-to-back series wins in Australia. It was also during the 62-year-old's tenure that the right-hander was promoted to the opening position in the Test side.

Below is the video of the heartwarming moment:

The former Indian all-rounder parted ways with the national team as coach after the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, with Virat Kohli and Co. failing to reach beyond the group stage. He has now returned to commentary duties.

"The crowds here never let you down" - Rohit Sharma sings praise of Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

During the celebrations, the Nagpur-born cricketer spoke of the special place the Wankhede Stadium holds in his heart and his dreams of bringing home the T20 World Cup, which India won last year. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said:

"I've been playing here since I was 14. The Wankhede holds a special place for India, Mumbai, and the MI teams. The crowds here never let you down. After celebrating the 2007 T20 World Cup win at this ground, I dreamed of bringing another one home myself."

The 37-year-old will lead the Men in Blue in the 2025 Champions Trophy, beginning on February 19. India will get their campaign underway on February 20 in Dubai against Bangladesh.

India finished as runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy, having been defeated by Pakistan in the decider at The Oval in London. They are clubbed with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in Group A.

