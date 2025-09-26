  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Rohit Sharma pays respect to legendary Indian captain by humbly urging him to cut ribbon during an event [Watch]

Rohit Sharma pays respect to legendary Indian captain by humbly urging him to cut ribbon during an event [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 26, 2025 16:49 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma watching the fifth Test between India and England from the stands - Source: Getty

Star batter Rohit Sharma showed his respect towards legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev during a recent event in Kolkata. Three of India's successful captains - Rohit, Kapil Dev, and MS Dhoni had gathered together for the event.

Ad

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev asked Rohit Sharma to cut the ribbon at the event. However, Rohit paid respect to the legendary all-rounder by humbly urging him to cut the ribbon instead.

Kapil Dev then cut the ribbon in the presence of Rohit and Dhoni. Those present cheered as he cut the ribbon, following which the three stepped in. Rohit could be seen wearing a blue coat while Kapil Dev was dressed in a full-sleeve black shirt and black jeans. MS Dhoni could be seen wearing a creamish coat and white pants.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X below:

Ad

The three Indian captains have six ICC trophies among themselves. Kapil Dev led India to their first-ever World Cup win. The Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013) under Dhoni. Rohit Sharma led India to wins at the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma has his eyes set on 2027 ODI World Cup

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is working hard to get himself fit and ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, he will only be seen playing the one-day format for India.

Ad

He will next be seen in action during the ODI series against Australia Down Under in October. However, the bigger goal would be to play the upcoming ODI World Cup.

The 38-year-old has been training hard not only in the nets but also on his fitness. He has shed 10 kilograms of weight ahead of the Australia series. Rohit also trained at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and completed his pre-season fitness tests.

The right-hander has played 273 ODis so far. He has amassed 11168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries. He last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy in March and competitive cricket during IPL 2025.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications