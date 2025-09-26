Rohit Sharma pays respect to legendary Indian captain by humbly urging him to cut ribbon during an event [Watch]

Star batter Rohit Sharma showed his respect towards legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev during a recent event in Kolkata. Three of India's successful captains - Rohit, Kapil Dev, and MS Dhoni had gathered together for the event.1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev asked Rohit Sharma to cut the ribbon at the event. However, Rohit paid respect to the legendary all-rounder by humbly urging him to cut the ribbon instead.Kapil Dev then cut the ribbon in the presence of Rohit and Dhoni. Those present cheered as he cut the ribbon, following which the three stepped in. Rohit could be seen wearing a blue coat while Kapil Dev was dressed in a full-sleeve black shirt and black jeans. MS Dhoni could be seen wearing a creamish coat and white pants.Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X below:The three Indian captains have six ICC trophies among themselves. Kapil Dev led India to their first-ever World Cup win. The Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013) under Dhoni. Rohit Sharma led India to wins at the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.Rohit Sharma has his eyes set on 2027 ODI World CupMeanwhile, Rohit Sharma is working hard to get himself fit and ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, he will only be seen playing the one-day format for India.He will next be seen in action during the ODI series against Australia Down Under in October. However, the bigger goal would be to play the upcoming ODI World Cup.The 38-year-old has been training hard not only in the nets but also on his fitness. He has shed 10 kilograms of weight ahead of the Australia series. Rohit also trained at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and completed his pre-season fitness tests.The right-hander has played 273 ODis so far. He has amassed 11168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries. He last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy in March and competitive cricket during IPL 2025.