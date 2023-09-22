Rohit Sharma poses with his wife at a serene location during time off ahead of ODI World Cup

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently posed for an endearing picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh during his time away from the field. Rohit led India to their eighth Asia Cup title victory last Sunday in Colombo. He also won the same trophy as a skipper in 2018.

The selectors gave him a short breather after the Asia Cup by resting him for the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav have also been rested along with Sharma.

Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle to give his fans a glimpse of his life outside cricket by sharing a picture as a story. In it, he can be seen walking with his wife Ritika at a serene location.

Rohit Sharma's latest Instagram story.

"These two games were good for them to take off, just to refresh mentally" - Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma resting for Australia ODIs

Speaking at a pre-series press conference ahead of the ODI series against Australia, the Team India head coach revealed the decision to rest Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the first two games was taken after consulting with both players.

Dravid also shed light on the importance of taking a break amid a busy schedule to get into a good mental space ahead of major tournaments like the World Cup and said:

“With people like Virat and Rohit specifically, from our perspective, it’s really important that we get them to that first game of the World Cup, physically and mentally in the space that they want to be in.

"At this level, with the amount of cricket that they’ve played, they know how they need to prepare themselves. A lot of these decisions are made in discussion in them – all our players, not only the two of them."

He added:

"But certainly, the senior and the more experienced guys kind of have their routines and know what they need to do to get into that first game just in the right frame of mind.

"We discuss with them on how best they’d like to prepare in the lead-up to big events like the World Cup. And we came up with mutual decisions on deciding that these two games were good for them to take off, just to refresh mentally more than anything else.

Rohit and Virat will return to the Indian side for the third ODI against Australia.