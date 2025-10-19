Rohit Sharma takes sharp catch as Axar Patel gets first wicket in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Former India captain Rohit Sharma took a sharp reflex catch as Axar Patel dismissed Matthew Short in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. With the catch, Short departed for eight runs off 17 balls as the Aussies lost their second wicket for 44.The dismissal came in the eighth over of Australia’s run chase. Axar bowled a fuller-length ball tossed up outside off, and Short prodded forward and went for a drive. All he managed was a thick edge that ballooned up towards Rohit at covers.Watch the video below:Axar Patel has been picked ahead of Ravindra Jadeja (dropped) for the ODI series. The all-rounder also chipped in with 31 runs off 38 balls, including three boundaries. The left-arm spinner is equally brilliant with the ball.Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh strike early, but Australia are dominating India in the 1st ODIAxar Patel and Arshdeep Singh got rid of Matthew Short and Travis Head for identical eight runs, respectively, but Australia are in complete command against India in the run chase.At the time of writing, the hosts were 62/2 after 11 overs, with skipper Mitchell Marsh (run-a-ball 32) and Josh Phillipe (run-a-ball 12) at the crease. The revised target for Australia is 131 due to the DLS method.Asked to bat first, India put 136/9 in their allotted 26 overs after the match was reduced due to rain. The top four batters – Captain Shubman Gill (10), vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (11), Rohit Sharma (8), and Virat Kohli (duck) failed miserably with the bat. KL Rahul produced a fighting 38-run knock off 31 balls, comprising two sixes and as many boundaries. Nitish Kumar Reddy provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 19 off 11 deliveries, comprising two sixes off Matthew Kuhnemann in the last over.Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Owen, and Kuhnemann bagged two wickets apiece. Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Starc also shared one wicket each.The second ODI of the three-match series will be held in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 1st ODI live score and updates here.