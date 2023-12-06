Rohit Sharma took initiative surrounding his own role for 2024 T20 World Cup during recent meeting with BCCI - Reports 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has apparently told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to inform whether he is in the scheme of things for the 2024 T20 World Cup or not.

The ace batter has not played a T20I since the infamous 10-wicket semi-final defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but has not been selected for bilateral affairs despite being the official captain of the Indian side.

The focus in 2023 was largely on the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup. However, with both the long format events out of the way, the shortest one is back on top, with the World Cup only half a year away.

The BCCI had a desire to send a young team for the tournament in 2024, but a section does believe that the side will profit from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's experience.

The skipper recently had a cnversation with the BCCI top brass through a Zoom call for Team India's squad selection for the South Africa tour.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, he said:

'If you want to select me for the T20 World Cup then tell me now how to go about it."

Team India only have a handful of T20Is as preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three T20Is against Afghanistan in January, with the 2024 IPL serving as a preparation medium for the players ahead of the ICC tournament.

Rohit Sharma has been rested for the white-ball leg of South Africa tour

Rohit Sharma was not part of the team that defeated Australia 4-1 in the home T20I series after the ODI World Cup. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav will lead the ODI and the T20I squad, respectively, in the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour, as Sharma requested for a break.

He will return to lead the side for the two-match Test series, beginning from December 26, as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

Will The Hitman lead Team India in the 2024 T20 World Cup? Let us know what you think.