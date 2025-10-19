"Rohit Sharma & Travis Head Love Story" - Top 10 funny memes after India's dismal loss vs Australia in 1st ODI 2025

Australia beat Team India comfortably by seven wickets (DLS Method) in the first ODI on Sunday, October 19, at the Perth Stadium. As a result, the hosts took an early 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Their bowling attack then utilized the new ball and triggered a top-order collapse of the opposition. They dismissed Rohit Sharma (8), Virat Kohli (0), and Shubman Gill (10) in 8.1 overs with just 25 runs on the board to derail India's innings early in the contest.Rain interrupted the proceedings later and forced the officials to reduce the match to a 26-over per side affair. KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (31) chipped in with decent contributions later to help the visiting team reach 136/9 in 26 overs. Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Owen, and Matthew Kuhnemann picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts with the ball.In reply, Mitchell Marsh led his side from the front with an unbeaten knock of 46 (52) to take his side over the line in the chase during the 21st over. Josh Philippe (37) and Matt Renshaw (21*) supported him in the batting department.The first ODI between Australia and India provided entertainment to the fans, who conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the game:&quot;Rohit Sharma &amp; Travis Head Love story,&quot; an X post read.&quot;We didn't take the game deep&quot; - Team India captain Shubman Gill after losing 1st ODI vs Australia in PerthSpeaking at the post-match presentation, India captain Shubman Gill reflected on the disappointing loss and said:&quot;When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you always play the catch up game. Lots of learning from this game, lots of things to do well next game. We didn't take the game deep, but we kept ourselves in the game with the ball for the most part.&quot;He also expressed gratitude for the support of the fans at the ground, saying:&quot;We're very fortunate wherever we play, fans turn up in big numbers. Hope they turn up in Adelaide as well.&quot;Adelaide Oval will host the second ODI between the two teams on Thursday, October 23.