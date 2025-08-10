Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli could retire from ODIs after India's tour of Australia in October: Reports

Team India veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could potentially end their international careers following the end of the ODI series against Australia in late 2025, after reportedly not being in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup.

The team management are considering sticking with the transition and entrusting the next batch of players, rather than the veteran batters who are in the final leg of their careers, while already retiring from two formats of the game. The duo retired from T20Is after the 2024 T20 World Cup to make way for the next generation, while a similar pattern followed in their decision to retire from Tests ahead of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the star players are no longer automatic picks for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and they might even have to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to make their case.

"Team management not considering both (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) in the strategy for the 2027 World Cup. Both may have to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to stay in the ODI team. In such a case, due to this condition, both might announce before the Australia series that it will be their last series," the report read.

Maintaining fitness and form while playing only a solitary format could prove to be challenging. Team India are yet to play an ODI since their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year. Their next assignment comes in the form of the Australia tour in October-November, after their white-ball tour of Bangladesh was postponed to 2026.

The BCCI's updated guidelines prioritised contracted players' participation in domestic cricket in the aftermath of the 1-3 series loss in the 20224-25 Border-Gavaskar series. The shift in regulations prompted even veteran players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to turn up for their respective state sides during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign.

Team India to tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is

The upcoming white-ball series Down Under will be crucial for India as it brings them back into the 50-over picture after a lengthy gap, and also continues the build-up towards the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil after the Asia Cup kickstarts the journey in September.

The three-match ODI series is scheduled to begin on October 19, with Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, slated to play host to the matches. The 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy, meanwhile, will be held in the December-January window, midway through Team India's home season, where they will play ODIs against South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

