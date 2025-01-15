Rohit Sharma vs Sachin Tendulkar: Comparing their ODI stats after 265 matches

Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the greatest white-ball opening batters that Team India have ever produced. Their revolutionary approach at the top of the order guided the team to several memorable wins, cementing their status as matchwinners and legends.

Rohit Sharma's last ODI appearance came during the forgettable tour of Sri Lanka in August 2024. So far, he has played 265 matches since his debut against Ireland in 2007. While questions arise over his red-ball future, he has not shown significant signs of slowing down in white-ball cricket, which was always his strongest format.

Sachin Tendulkar reached the 265 ODI appearance landmark during the home series against Australia in 2001. He played 198 more ODIs before announcing his retirement, ending up as the leading run-scorer in the format by a fair distance.

Trending

Both batters began their white-ball journey in the middle-order, before availing an opportunity out of the blue to open the innings. The fact that they made most of that chance, ended up shaping their careers, becoming a cut above the rest.

On that note, let us compare where the legendary players stand after 265 ODI appearances to their names.

Who has scored more runs after 265 ODIs?

Sachin Tendulkar was just shy of becoming the first person to record 10,000 ODI runs when he played his 265th ODI. With 76 runs still needed for the landmark achievement, the opening batter was dismissed for 32 runs, leaving him stranded on 9966 runs at an average of 42.23 and a strike rate of 86.26. The Little Master ended up reaching the five-digit mark in the very next ODI.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, reached the 10,000-run summit during the 2023 Asia Cup itself, in his 248th ODI appearance. A prolific 2023 ODI World Cup campaign bolstered his run tally further, and as things stand, he has amassed 10866 runs at an average of 49.17 and a strike rate of 92.44.

If he can maintain his white-ball form, he can be among the runs in the upcoming ODI series against England, and the Champions Trophy 2025. Should his fitness and form go hand-in-hand, the prospect of playing in the 2027 ODi World Cup is also not an unrealistic one.

While he will be unable to match Tendulkar's run-tally, he can certainly aim to over-take Sourav Ganguly to be the third-highest run-getter for India in ODIs.

Who has registered more hundreds after 265 ODIs?

It took Sachin Tendulkar 77 ODI innings to record his first hundred, but he was unstoppable after that. The legendary batter ended up with 49 ODI hundreds at the end of his career, a record that was strong for a decade before Virat Kohli broke it in style. Tendulkar scored 27 ODI hundreds in his first 265 ODI appearances.

As far as Rohit Sharma's ability to score big is concerned, there are only a few that could mirror his appetite. The right-handed batter also endured a wobbly start to his career and needed 43 matches before he could score his first hundred. Much like Tendulkar, it was a switch to the top that unlocked his big scoring potential.

After 265 appearances in the format, Rohit Sharma has 31 ODI hundreds to his name, which includes three double hundreds. The Indian skipper is third on the list for most hundreds scored in ODIs, but has a long way to go before he can even get close to Tendulkar. However, as far as the 265-appearance mark is concerned, the Hitman was ahead.

Who has the better record away from home after 265 ODIs?

Having a credible record overseas is essential for batters, as they have to prove their worth to the team across every terrain. Teams need their best players to step up in alien conditions, and both Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma have been assets in this regard. Given the constant tours and ICC events, most of the cricket that they have played has come away from home.

Out of 265 ODI appearances, Rohit Sharma has played 167 innings away from home. His record in those matches reads 6121 runs at an average of 44.04 and a strike rate of 85.48.

Sachin Tendulkar, on the other hand, in his away appearances across his first 265 ODI matches, scored 6430 runs at an average of 39.94 and a strike rate of 85.94.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news