"Rohit Sharma will remain safe and continue playing till the 2027 World Cup" - Former batter makes big prediction on Indian captain’s future

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Rohit Sharma will be part of the Men in Blue's squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He opined that the veteran opener has done a fantastic job as a skipper and his record speaks for itself.

Ad

Kaif suggested that while Sharma's days may be numbered in Tests, his place in the ODI team should not be questioned. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that the 37-year-old will remain in the side even if India perform badly in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

In a video shared on his X account, Kaif said:

"What Rohit Sharma has done as a captain is not everyone's cup of tea. He led his team to the final of the 2023 World Cup. We haven't played a lot of ODI cricket after that. God forbid, even if India play badly, the coaches may be in trouble but not Rohit Sharma. In Tests, you may look for a chance, but in ODIs, there is no question about his place."

Ad

Trending

"He has been in great form, hit a century and has captained the team really well. He has a fantastic ODI record if we look at the winning percentage. So, I feel even if the Indian team performs badly, Rohit Sharma will remain safe and continue playing till 2027 World Cup."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit Sharma's batting form came under scrutiny following a dismal Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series against Australia and a failed Ranji Trophy comeback. However, he roared back to form by notching up his 32nd ODI century in the second match of India's recently concluded three-match home series against England.

The swashbuckling batter scored 119 runs off 90 deliveries. Under his captaincy, India completed a stunning 3-0 whitewash over the visitors.

Rohit Sharma and Co. set to open their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on February 20

India are placed in Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy alongside Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The ICC event is being hosted by defending champions Pakistan.

Ad

However, all of India's matches will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Indian side will kick off their campaign with a match against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20.

The much-awaited India-Pakistan match of the 2025 Champions Trophy will take place on February 23. The team's final group stage fixture will be against New Zealand on March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news