Rohit Sharma wins special medal and massive praise from Gautam Gambhir after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 27, 2025 10:30 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma (right) was the Player of the Series in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India opener Rohit Sharma earned massive praise from head coach Gautam Gambhir after the side's nine-wicket win over Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, in the third ODI. The veteran batter also won a special dressing room medal for his impressive batting exploits in the three-match series.

Australia pocketed the series by winning the first two ODIs. India salvaged some pride with a consolation win in the third fixture. Sharma shone with the bat, notching up his 33rd ton in the format.

The ace batter remained unbeaten on 121 off 125 deliveries. His unbeaten 168-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket helped the visitors chase the 237-run target in 38.3 overs. Rohit was the highest run-scorer of the series, finishing with 202 runs across three innings.

Lauding Rohit's knock, here's what Gambhir said during a dressing room speech:

"With the bat, I thought the partnership between Shubman and Rohit, it was very, very important, where we were 60 for no loss. And then, the partnership between Rohit and Virat was again outstanding, very clinical as well. And a special mention to Rohit, another hundred, outstanding. The most important thing was that you finished it off, and Virat as well."
The 38-year-old received the 'Impact Player of the Series' dressing room medal from strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux for his performances. You can watch the video below:

Notably, the three-match series against Australia marked Rohit's return to international cricket after a 220-day gap. He lost India's ODI captaincy before the tour, with Shubman Gill being named as the new skipper.

Rohit was dismissed for eight runs from 14 balls in the opening encounter. However, he bounced back by playing a defiant 73-run knock off 97 balls in the subsequent match. He finished the series on a high note, slamming a stunning century.

"That was an outstanding spell" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Team India pacer's bowling performance in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

During the same speech, Gautam Gambhir also praised pacer Harshit Rana's spell in the clash. The right-arm seamer picked up a four-wicket haul, recording figures of 8.4-0-39-4.

Gambhir remarked:

"I thought we did everything; we ticked all the boxes. Especially, to start with, I thought the bowlers were outstanding. The kind of start Australia had, 63 for no loss after 10 overs, and from there to restricting them to 237 was an outstanding effort. And a special mention to Harshit. Harshit, that was an outstanding spell."

India will now take on Australia in a five-match T20I series. The first game is set to be played in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29.

Aditya Suketu Desai

