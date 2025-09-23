"He's doing an exceptionally tough job" - Ryan ten Doeschate backs star player ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate threw his weight behind Jasprit Bumrah after the pacer registered disappointing figures of 0-45 in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan. Admitting that the fast bowler was not at his best, Ten Doeschate stated that he is doing an extremely challenging job, bowling three overs in the powerplay.

Ad

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue conceded 171-5, but chased down the total in 18.5 overs. Bumrah had a rare off day as he went wicketless and proved expensive as well.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of India's second Super 4 match against Bangladesh, Ten Doeschate asserted that the team is happy with Bumrah's performance. Asked for an assessment on the fast bowler's effort in the Asia Cup so far, the assistant coach stated:

Ad

Trending

"He's gone very well. It wasn't his most polished performance against Pakistan the other night. But, we also understand, he's doing an exceptionally tough job to bowl the first three overs, with two out and the last or second last over of the innings, where guys are going [after the bowling]."

On the decision to bowl three of Bumrah's four overs upfront inside the powerplay, Ten Doeschate explained that the think tank feels it's the best approach given how spin-heavy the playing XI is. He elaborated:

Ad

"Again, easy to look at 0-45 on the night, but we are still happy with that. There are going to be days when he doesn't get wickets and he's going to go for runs. But, in terms of how we set up the team, with two seamers and going spin-heavy, we feel at the moment that's the best job. We can be flexible, but tried to close out the powerplay the other night when Pakistan were going well. He was the right option."

Ad

While Bumrah struggled to make an impact against Pakistan, Shivam Dube put his hand up and registered figures of 2-33. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav also claimed one wicket each.

"It's unlikely that he'll get a rest" - India assistant coach on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Speaking at the press conference, India's assistant coach ten Doeschate all but confirmed that Bumrah wouldn't be rested for any of the remaining matches of Asia Cup 2025. While he hinted that the management might be tempted to rest him in case India qualify for the final with a game in hand, the former Dutch star added that it's highly unlikely to happen. Ten Doeschate commented:

Ad

"There's a game tonight and our game tomorrow. So, we'll have a better understanding of how the table sits. It's very unlikely that you are going into the last game knowing you have qualified. So, it's unlikely that he'll get a rest. Also, bearing in mind, we have a Test match starting on Thursday. So, it's actually quite good preparation in terms of workload management.

Ad

"If he plays all the games, he'll bowl in the region of 25-26 overs, with training and preparation, which is a fairly good number before a Test. If we have the luxury to have that option in the last game, we can look at it. But, I'd say we are going to pick our best team for every game and he obviously fits in that picture," the 45-year-old concluded.

Team India will take on Bangladesh in their second Super 4 match in Dubai on September 24. Their last Super 4 clash will be against Sri Lanka on September 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news