Inzamam-ul-Haq raises concerns over Pakistan's misfiring middle order

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels the lack of contribution from Pakistan's middle order is quite worrying. Inzamam highlighted how the bulk of the runs are being scored by Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq while the middle order is not pulling its weight in the batting lineup.

Pakistan recently won the ODI series 2-1 against South Africa, with Fakhar Zaman earning the Man of the Series for his contribution with the bat. The four-match T20I series is currently level at 1-1 as Pakistan lost the second encounter, scoring only 140 runs while batting first. Speaking on the defeat, Inzamam was concerned with Pakistan's lack of runs from the middle order batsmen.

"Pakistan have been very lucky that all three top-order batsmen – Babar [Azam], Fakhar [Zaman], and Imam [-ul-Haq] scored runs in the ODIs against South Africa. But there is no one after them, who has played some notable knocks. The same is happening in the T20 that after two to three top-order batsmen, there is no support from the rest of the batting lineup. It is not possible that your top order will score runs in every match. You need to have a strong middle order if you want your team to perform with consistency." Inzamam-ul-Haq said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan could only manage to add 140 runs in the last T20I following their rocky start. They were struggling at 10-2, and Babar Azam played a conservative knock of 50 off 50 balls. In reply, the Proteas chased down the target of 141 in just 14 overs.

Inzamam-ul-Haq urges the Pakistan team to rest Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi in action for Pakistan

The former Pakistan skipper is also unhappy with the way Pakistan's team management are utilising their fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. Inzamam argued that the left-arm seamer needs some rest, and the Pakistan team should look to rotate him in the upcoming games.

"He (Shaheen Afridi) is playing continuously in all the formats. He is a human being, and I think his body is somewhat weary. Hence, Pakistan will have to adopt a rotation policy as it is not possible to always play all the players in all the matches," Inzamam observed.

Shaheen Afridi returned with figures of 0-30 in his three overs in the second T20I. The 21-year-old has emerged as an all-format player for Pakistan over the last few years. It remains to be seen whether Pakistan's team management will decide to give him a breather in the upcoming encounter. The third T20I starts today at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.