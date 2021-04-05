Shadab Khan to miss series against South Africa and Zimbabwe due to injury 

Shadab Khan is set to miss the remainder of the South African tour courtesy of a toe injury. The injury has ruled the Pakistani all-rounder out of the upcoming Zimbabwe tour as well.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board media release, Shadab Khan injured his left toe while batting during the second ODI against South Africa. As a result, he will not be available for any of the matches over the next four weeks.

"X-rays conducted following the match revealed an intra articular communicated fracture though there is neither any displacement nor angulation. The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab," the PCB stated.

Shadab Khan came out to bat at number six for the Pakistan cricket team in the second one-dayer against South Africa. The all-rounder amassed 13 runs off 22 deliveries before left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi trapped him in front of the stumps.

Earlier in the match, Shadab bowled nine overs for the visitors, giving away 64 runs at an economy rate of 7.10. Unfortunately, the leg-spinner did not pick up a single wicket.

Shadab Khan's recent injury woes

Shadab Khan missed the home series against South Africa because of a thigh injury

Shadab Khan has evolved as an all-rounder in the last few years. However, his injury issues have not allowed him to play international cricket regularly.

Earlier this year, he suffered a thigh injury that forced him to miss the ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand and the home matches versus South Africa.

The selectors included him in all three squads for the African tour. However, the 22-year-old has picked up another injury after only two games.

It will be interesting to see which player replaces Shadab Khan in the playing XI for the series decider against South Africa on Wednesday.