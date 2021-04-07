South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen ruled out of deciding ODI against Pakistan

South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the third and deciding ODI against Pakistan on Wednesday in Centurion.

The three-match series is currently level at 1-1. Rassie van der Dussen had been in excellent form for South Africa in the series. He scored an unbeaten 123 in the first match and 60 in the second.

Issuing an official statement in this regard, Cricket South Africa (CSA) posted:

"The 32-year-old suffered a Grade One left quadriceps muscle strain. The Proteas medical team will evaluate and assess his progress as the T20 series approaches and make a final call on his participation in due course."

The hosts will be significantly weakened in the final ODI, as the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and David Miller have arrived in India for IPL 2021.

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series by winning the first game, thanks to Babar Azam’s scintillating 103. South Africa won the second match despite Fakhar Zaman’s sensational 193.

A massive controversy erupted over Fakhar Zaman's run-out, though, as South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock apparently tried to distract the left-hander while he was trying to complete a second run.

Series win in South Africa would be a remarkable achievement: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that it would be a remarkable achievement if his team manage to beat South Africa in the third ODI and clinch the series. He was quoted as telling ESPNCricinfo in this regard:

"The way we played the first two games and won the first ODI, the team is confident. This team has now started to believe they can win or reach a winning position out of nowhere, and the previous game was one big example (of that). I have always said that it is a young team and for them, every win is important.

Misbah-ul-Haq continued:

"Now, it is a decider in South Africa's conditions, and if we win, it will be a remarkable achievement not only in the series but in another perspective. It is really important for the sake of team confidence".

South Africa have won the toss and chose to field first in the deciding ODI in Centurion.