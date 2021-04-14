Twitter goes gaga as Babar Azam's 122 off 59 balls helps Pakistan trounce South Africa in 3rd T20I

Babar Azam produced a batting masterclass, scoring a brilliant 122 off 59 balls to guide Pakistan to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the 3rd T20I. With this win, the visitors have now taken a 2-1 lead in the 4-match T20I series.
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (73*) helped Pakistan win at a canter, chasing a stiff total of 204 in 18 overs. The two openers stitched an opening partnership of 197 as they made the South African bowlers look hapless in the middle.
Earlier in the first innings, the Proteas got off to a blistering start, with Janneman Malan (55) and Aiden Markram (63) sharing a 100+ run stand. South Africa, though, would be slightly disappointed that they didn't stretch their total way past 200 after reaching the 140 run mark inside 13 overs.
Nevertheless, 204 was a challenging total, but the hosts were not prepared for what was to come in the second innings with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam launching an assault on the South African bowlers from the word go.
Babar Azam got to his first T20I hundred in 49 balls, two days after scoring a run-a-ball 50 in the second T20 game of the series.
Twitter reacts to Babar Azam's century in Pakistan's comprehensive win
As expected, Twitter couldn't keep calm and lauded Pakistan's effort for their thumping win over South Africa.
Babar Azam recently overtook Virat Kohli as the No.1 ranked batsman in ODIs. The batsman has backed that performance with a remarkable hundred which came in a big chase.
Pakistan have already secured a series win in the 3-match ODI series against South Africa earlier. They will now be keen to register a win in the shortest format as well. The final T20I starts on Friday and will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.