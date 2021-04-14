Twitter goes gaga as Babar Azam's 122 off 59 balls helps Pakistan trounce South Africa in 3rd T20I

Babar Azam produced a batting masterclass, scoring a brilliant 122 off 59 balls to guide Pakistan to a comfortable nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the 3rd T20I. With this win, the visitors have now taken a 2-1 lead in the 4-match T20I series.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (73*) helped Pakistan win at a canter, chasing a stiff total of 204 in 18 overs. The two openers stitched an opening partnership of 197 as they made the South African bowlers look hapless in the middle.

Earlier in the first innings, the Proteas got off to a blistering start, with Janneman Malan (55) and Aiden Markram (63) sharing a 100+ run stand. South Africa, though, would be slightly disappointed that they didn't stretch their total way past 200 after reaching the 140 run mark inside 13 overs.

Nevertheless, 204 was a challenging total, but the hosts were not prepared for what was to come in the second innings with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam launching an assault on the South African bowlers from the word go.

Babar Azam got to his first T20I hundred in 49 balls, two days after scoring a run-a-ball 50 in the second T20 game of the series.

Twitter reacts to Babar Azam's century in Pakistan's comprehensive win

As expected, Twitter couldn't keep calm and lauded Pakistan's effort for their thumping win over South Africa.

Guy is not 2nd Kohli, he is 1st Babar. #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/khWc59G9gP — Ziᴀ (@ziarayman) April 14, 2021

Most 100s in T20s since 2019



5 Babar Azam

3 Dawid Malan#RSAvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 14, 2021

It’s a BABAR AZAM world & we’re just living in it ♥️🇵🇰 #SAvsPAK — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 14, 2021

Babar Azam's century today came up in 49 balls which is the fastest century in T20Is by a Pakistani batsman #SAvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 14, 2021

For his extraordinary 122 off 59, Babar Azam has been named Player of the Match 🏅



He smashed 15 fours and four sixes in his knock!#SAvPAK ➡️ https://t.co/rihG1VCmdO pic.twitter.com/xmZUZ1qIWK — ICC (@ICC) April 14, 2021

Gets trolled for run-a-ball 50, scores a 100 in very next innings off 49 deliveries. Babar Azam is the name for you. pic.twitter.com/46BSTkeAam — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) April 14, 2021

“I need new haters, old ones are busy looking for fire extinguishers.”



- Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/JimQNgTNTN — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) April 14, 2021

No.1 rank in ODIs and a T20I century. Babar’s haters right now: pic.twitter.com/j4nJKtK4B1 — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) April 14, 2021

"Hear the roar of lion " Babar Azam smashed his first ton in T20 Cricket 🔥🔥😍👏👏#PAKvSA #BabarAzampic.twitter.com/1H6vSixQGD — Junaid Tweets (@JunaidTvveets) April 14, 2021

Pakistan have played some good cricket quite often since the pandemic. Congrats on what must have been an outstanding batting performance by Babar Azam and Rizwan again. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 14, 2021

Babar Azam: I really felt good. Was waiting for a knock like this. When the rate is around 10, you need to a few more risks. Rizwan had kept a fast but he did extremely well. Batted well and also kept for 20 overs.



FOLLOW LIVE:

👉 https://t.co/4wHEmnZPvT 👈#SAvPAK | #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/PZlPEd0EXE — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) April 14, 2021

ICYMI, Rizwan was fasting and broke his fast at the fall of Babar’s wicket. A reason, maybe, why Babar looked in such a hurry to finish the game.



Amazing hand by the dynamo.#SAvPAK https://t.co/gAAUfVWy1O pic.twitter.com/eMGwi44b8q — Kamran Muzaffer (@Krick3r) April 14, 2021

Pakistan is the first team to chase 200+ in T20Is with only one wicket down. #RSAvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 14, 2021

Babar Azam recently overtook Virat Kohli as the No.1 ranked batsman in ODIs. The batsman has backed that performance with a remarkable hundred which came in a big chase.

Pakistan have already secured a series win in the 3-match ODI series against South Africa earlier. They will now be keen to register a win in the shortest format as well. The final T20I starts on Friday and will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.