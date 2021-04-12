Why is Fakhar Zaman not playing today? 

Pakistan got off to a disappointing start in the second T20I against South Africa. The visitors went in without Fakhar Zaman today.

Sharjeel Khan opened the innings with Mohammad Rizwan. However, both batsmen got out inside the first three overs.

Fakhar Zaman was in sublime touch during the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between Pakistan and South Africa. He even played a vital knock of 27 runs in the opening T20I of this series last week. However, he developed a rash on his leg before the second game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated the left-handed batsman was unavailable for selection today because of a 'leg allergy.' ESPNCricinfo clarified on social media that Fakhar Zaman missed out because of rashes on his leg.

His replacement, Sharjeel Khan, had received a ban from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his involvement in the PSL fixing scandal. However, he has served his punishment and is now back in national colors.

Unfortunately, Khan could not make his return memorable, as George Linde picked up his wicket in the third over.

George Linde troubles Pakistan in Fakhar Zaman's absence

George Linde took two wickets in his first two overs

George Linde opened the bowling for South Africa in the second T20I at Johannesburg. He sent the in-form Mohammad Rizwan back to the dressing room on the game's first ball. Soon, he got the better of Rizwan's opening partner Sharjeel Khan.

Pakistan were 11/2 in three overs. Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez tried to rebuild the innings. The duo added 24 runs to the total as Pakistan ended with 35/2 in the first six overs.

It will be interesting to see if Pakistan can win this game without Fakhar Zaman. You can follow the live scorecard of the second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa here.