ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on March 23 after SA vs BAN 2022 series

Bangladesh have solidified their grip over the number one position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings with a 2-1 series win against South Africa. Not many expected Bangladesh to dominate the Proteas in an away series, but the Bangla Tigers played to their full potential and upset the Temba Bavuma-led outfit.

Courtesy of this victory, Bangladesh now have 120 points to their name from 18 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. They have a 25-point lead over second-placed England.

Meanwhile, South Africa are ninth in the table with 49 points from 13 matches. The Proteas could have entered the top eight had they won this series, but their road to Cricket World Cup 2023 has now become tougher after this defeat.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed won the Man of the Series award for his marvelous bowling performances against South Africa. The Bangladesh pacer accounted for eight wickets in three matches, including one five-wicket haul, with his best bowling figures being 5/35.

Bangladesh beat South Africa by 9 wickets in the final game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series

Taskin Ahmed took five wickets for the visitors today (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Bangladesh and South Africa had split the first two games of this series. In the series decider, Bangladesh bowled the home side out for just 154 runs, courtesy of Taskin Ahmed's five-wicket haul. Ahmed picked up the wickets of Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorious, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada.

Chasing 155, Bangladesh won the game in 23.3 overs thanks to Tamim Iqbal's heroics with the willow. The skipper top-scored for the visitors with an 82-ball 87*. He smashed 14 fours in his match-winning knock at the SuperSport Park.

