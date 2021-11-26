ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on November 26

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League resumed today with a series between South Africa and the Netherlands. Unfortunately, rain abandoned the first match, and both teams had to share points.

The visitors won the toss in Centurion and decided to bowl first. The Dutch team got off to a fantastic start as Fred Klaasen dismissed both South African openers Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks in the powerplay.

Zubayr Hamza then rebuilt the innings with wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne. The two South African batters stitched up a brilliant partnership of 119 runs for the third wicket, registering a fifty each. Hamza lost his wicket to Brandon Glover after scoring 56 runs.

Verreynne continued to dominate the Dutch bowlers and inched closer to his century. Unfortunately, he got out to Vivian Kingma just five runs short of his maiden ICC Cricket World Cup Super League hundred.

South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals after the partnership between Hamza and Verreynne was broken. The likes of David Miller, Khaya Zondo and Wayne Parnell failed to contribute much.

A quickfire 48 from Andile Phehlukwayo powered the Proteas to a 277-run total. The all-rounder smashed six sixes in his 22-ball knock. Captain Keshav Maharaj supported him with an unbeaten 16-ball 18.

The Netherlands took eight wickets in the first innings. Glover, Kingma and Klaasen picked up two wickets each, while former South African all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe and Timm van der Gugten scalped a wicket each.

Chasing 278, the Netherlands were 11/0 when rain interrupted the proceedings and ultimately abandoned the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League match.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings updated after South Africa vs Netherlands 1st ODI

The Netherlands have moved up to 12th spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

The two teams earned five points each from the abandoned fixture. South Africa retained their ninth rank in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings with 39 points from 10 matches.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands overtook Zimbabwe. Both Zimbabwe and Netherlands have the same points but the latter team has a better net run rate. The second ODI of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee