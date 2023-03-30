SA vs NED 2023: Where to watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs Netherlands 2023 ODIs in India?

South Africa will take on the Netherlands in two rescheduled ODIs of the three-match series, with the first of the two remaining games to be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday, March 31.

The final game will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, April 2. The first match of the series was played back in November 2021, but produced no result due to rain. The subsequent matches of the series were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series against the Dutch will be extremely crucial for the Proteas, keeping qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind. South Africa must win both the World Cup Super League (WCSL) one-dayers to significantly boost their chances of direct qualification for the World Cup in India. If they do so, only a 3-0 win for Ireland over Bangladesh would complicate matters.

The Proteas should be confident of getting the better of the Netherlands. Having said that, the Dutch were responsible for South Africa failing to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Needing a straightforward win to book their place in the final four, the Proteas choked on the big stage yet again. A shock 13-run loss paved the way for Pakistan to progress to the semis.

SA vs NED 2023 Live Streaming details

The live streaming of the two South Africa vs Netherlands ODIs will be available on the FanCode app and website. Cricket fans can purchase a match pass for Rs 19 (valid for one ODI).

According to a report in news agency IANS, the action from the series will be shown on FanCode's mobile app (Android, iOS, TV); TV app (Android TV), Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and its website, www.fancode.com.

South Africa vs Netherlands 2023 ODI squads

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

Netherlands squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Roelof van der Merwe, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein

SA vs NED 2023 ODIs schedule

March 31: 2nd ODI (Rescheduled match), Willowmoore Park, Benoni (4:30 PM IST)

April 2: 3rd ODI (Rescheduled match), The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (1:30 PM IST)

