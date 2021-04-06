Pakistan set to make two changes for final ODI against South Africa: Reports

Pakistan are likely to bring in leg-spinner Usman Qadir and batsman Haider Ali for the third and final ODI against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday.

The three-match series is currently level at 1-1. Pakistan won the first ODI riding on Babar Azam’s century. South Africa hit back to square the series in the second despite Fakhar Zaman’s sensational 193.

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, the think tank is considering replacing Asif Ali with Haider for the final ODI. Asif managed to score only 2 and 19 in the first two matches.

20-year-old Haider has played only two ODIs and 10 T20Is. However, he put up a few impressive performances for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL season.

The report further added that Qadir will replace the injured Shadab Khan. The latter has been ruled out of the ongoing South Africa tour and the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. He suffered a toe injury during the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday.

There was a controversial run out in the second ODI

Quoting sources, the report said that experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed is unlikely to feature in the third ODI. As of now, Pakistan are not keen on playing Mohammad Rizwan as a specialist batsman.

A final decision on the playing XI is likely to be taken by the Pakistan team management after the practice session on Tuesday.

Massive run-out controversy erupted during second Pakistan-South Africa ODI

South Africa’s series-leveling victory in the second ODI was overshadowed by the run-out controversy surrounding Quinton de Kock.

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman was run-out for 193 in the final over of Pakistan's chase while looking for a second run. South Africa’s wicketkeeper de Kock pointed towards the bowler's end to suggest that the throw was going there, which apparently caused Fakhar to slow down.

However, Aiden Markram scored a direct hit at the batsman's end from long-off, which caught the left-hander short of his crease.

The run-out led to a massive debate over the spirit of the game. Fakhar himself did not blame de Kock for his run-out. South African skipper Temba Bavuma also defended the wicketkeeper, calling it a clever act.

According to former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, while de Kock did not cheat, his act was against the spirit of cricket.