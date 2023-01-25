SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jos Buttler and Roelof van der Merwe lead charts - Updated after Match 22

The Joburg Super Kings defeated Durban’s Super Giants by eight wickets in the 22nd match of the SA20 on Tuesday, January 24 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Faf du Plessis, the Super Kings’ skipper, made history as he scored the first century of the tournament's inaugural edition. He scored an unbeaten 113 off 58 balls with the help of eight fours and as many sixes. On the back of his knock, the Super Kings chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 65 runs off 48 balls with seven fours and helped the Super Giants post a stiff target of 179 for the Super Kings to chase. But his efforts went in vain as the Super Kings won the match by eight wickets.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Jos Buttler of the Paarl Royals is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has racked up 285 runs from eight matches at an average of 40.71 and a strike-rate of 123.37 with three half-centuries and a top score of 68.

Faf du Plessis of the Joburg Super Kings climbed up to second spot with his century on Tuesday and has 277 runs from seven games at an average of 46.16 and a strike-rate of 148.12.

Will Jacks of the Pretoria Capitals is third on the list with 270 runs scored at an astonishing strike rate of 201.49.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape left-arm orthodox spinner Roelof van der Merwe is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets to his name from six matches. He has a six-wicket haul to his name and has bowled at a stupendous economy rate of 4.74.

Anrich Nortje of the Pretoria Capitals is in second place with 13 wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 6.11. Bjorn Fortuin of the Paarl Royals has also been excellent, having picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.28 in eight matches.

