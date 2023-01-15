SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Quinton de Kock and Olly Stone lead charts - Updated after Match 8

The Durban Super Giants, led by Quinton de Kock, went to the third spot in the SA20 2023 points table after handing the Paarl Royals a 27-run defeat on Sunday, January 15 at Kingsmead in Durban.

After batting first, the Super Giants racked up a huge score of 216 for the loss of four wickets on the board. Heinrich Klaasen was their star performer after he smashed six sixes and one four on his way to an unbeaten 19-ball 50. De Kock also chipped in with a 57-run knock.

Eoin Morgan scored 64 runs off 37 balls with five sixes and two fours, but his efforts for the Royals couldn’t pay dividends. Reece Topley was the pick of the Super Giants’ bowlers after he accounted for three wickets for 34 runs.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock has displaced MI Cape Town’s Dewald Brevis as the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the tournament. In three matches, the left-handed batter has racked up 146 runs at an average of 48.66 and a strike-rate of 160.43 with two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Brevis is second on the list with 112 runs at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 145.45. Kyle Mayers and Heinrich Klaasen from the Super Giants are the only two batters with over 100 runs thus far in the championship.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in SA20 2023

Olly Stone of MI Cape Town remains the leading wicket-taker of SA20 2023 after picking up six wickets from his first two matches at an economy rate of 7.86. Evan Jones of the Royals has five wickets to his name.

Reece Topley picked up three wickets against the Royals and moved to third in the list of leading wicket-takers. Prenelan Subrayen, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have been top-notch as well.

