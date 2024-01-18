SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, Match 9

The ninth game of the SA20 2024 witnessed the Joburg Super Kings locking horns with Paarl Royals on Wednesday. The result of the game altered the teams’ positions in the points table.

While the Royals played their third game of the season, the Super Kings were playing their fourth. Faf du Plessis and Co. are having a horrendous campaign, including an abandoned game and three straight defeats. Consequently, they are second-last in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -3.205.

The Royals have risen a spot, replacing Durban Super Giants at the top. Although both teams have 13 points apiece, the Royals’ seven-wicket win gave them a slightly better NRR of +1.540. Super Giants’ NRR of +1.469 places them next in the standings.

Notably, the Royals are enjoying a great time during SA20 2024, winning all three games.

Here how's the updated points table looks after Match 9:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Paarl Royals 3 3 0 0 0 13 1.54 2 Durban Super Giants 3 3 0 0 0 13 1.469 3 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 3 1 1 0 1 6 -0.775 4 MI Cape Town 3 1 2 0 0 5 1.469 5 Joburg Super Kings 4 0 3 0 1 2 -3.205 6 Pretoria Capitals 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.925

Super Kings suffer third consecutive defeat in SA20 2024

On winning the toss, the Super Kings managed 134 in 19.5 overs. Openers Reeza Henricks and Faf du Plessis didn't make any significant contributions. The duo departed for eight and 10, respectively.

Leus du Plooy’s 71 off 43 took them past the three-digit mark, but the score was not enough. Royal's Lungi Ngidi’s spell, including three wickets, played a pivotal role in halting the opponents. Obed McCoy picked two wickets, giving away 31 runs in three overs.

The Royals won by seven wickets and 35 deliveries to spare. Jos Buttler’s magnificent 70* off 37 helped the Royals to their third successive win. Wihan Lubbe’s 39 also played a key role.

Super Kings’ Imran Tahir’s splendid spell went in vain. The veteran spinner picked up one wicket and conceded 12 runs in four overs. But with minimal contribution from the rest, the Kings lost again.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App