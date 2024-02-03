SA20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 27

Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated Paarl Royals by 44 runs in the 27th match of SA20 2024 on Friday, February 2.

Super Giants dominate at the top of the SA20 2024 points table. They have 32 points in their account with seven wins from nine games.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers strengthened their second spot after their 44-run win over the Royals, who are ranked third with five wins. With six victories in nine games, Sunrisers are eager to secure another win in the upcoming reverse fixture on Sunday, February 4.

MI Cape Town are ranked fourth in the table, having won three out of nine games. With 13 points to their name, they have a positive net run rate (NRR) of +0.066.

With just two wins in nine games, Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals complete the points table in the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Here's how the points table read after Match 27:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 Durban Super Giants (Q) 9 7 2 0 0 32 1.603 2 Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Q) 9 6 2 0 1 29 1.372 3 Paarl Royals (Q) 9 5 4 0 0 22 -0.563 4 MI Cape Town 9 3 6 0 0 13 0.066 5 Joburg Super Kings 9 2 5 0 2 13 -1.951 6 Pretoria Capitals 9 2 6 0 1 10 -1.274

Marco Jansen’s all-round brilliance stuns Royals

Sunrisers won the toss and opted to bat first. After Dawid Malan was dismissed in the third over, Jordan Hermann (36) and Tom Abell (46) got off to a strong start. However, Royals’ wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi caught and bowled Abell in the 11th over and broke the 77-run partnership.

Marco Jansen then came to the crease and played an outstanding unbeaten innings of 71 runs. Along with Tristan Stubbs (22 off 10), he guided his team to a formidable total of 208 runs.

Despite being the most expensive bowler, Evan Jones took a couple of wickets for the Paarl Royals, and Wihaan Lubbe also claimed one wicket in his two-over spell.

In reply, Jason Roy (32) and Jos Buttler stitched a 68-run stand for the first wicket before Liam Dawson dismissed Roy in the eighth over. Before being dismissed in the 13th over, Buttler (64 off 45) had shifted gears alongside skipper David Miller, taking the team to 111/2.

Later, Miller (14 off 12) couldn't capitalize on his time on the field, losing his wicket to Liam in the following over. As the game progressed, wickets continued to fall, leading to the team falling 44 runs short of the target. Jansen, Dawson, and Beyers Swanepoel took two wickets each, while Daniel Worrall picked up one wicket.

