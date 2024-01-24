SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants (Updated) ft. Ryan Rickelton and Reece Topley

Durban Super Giants bagged a 36-run win over MI Cape Town in the 16th match of SA20 2024 at Newlands in Cape Town on January 23.

Batting first, Durban Super Giants opener Tony de Zorzi (20) departed quite early in the innings. Quinton de Kock's poor form continued as he bagged a golden duck. Matthew Breetzke's good run continued as he scored 48 runs in 46 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Wiaan Mulder's 38* off 20, featuring six fours, and JJ Smuts (26) propelled the side to 157/6 in 20 overs. Thomas Kaber and George Linde scalped two wickets apiece for MI Cape Town in the first innings.

In reply, MI Cape Town batters faltered as they collapsed to 121/9 in 20 overs. Sam Curran (38) and Dewald Brevis (21) were the top scorers. However, other batters couldn't create an impact in the middle overs.

Noor Ahmad and Marcus Stoinis picked up three wickets apiece while Naveen ul Haq bagged two wickets, with Keshav Maharaj claiming one.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 6 6 1 355 98 71 200 177.5 - 4 - 23 25 2 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 6 6 0 229 104 38.16 146 156.84 1 - 1 19 11 3 JC Buttler (PR) 5 5 1 223 70* 55.75 149 149.66 - 2 - 26 7 4 MP Breetzke (DSG) 6 6 0 211 48 35.16 156 135.25 - - - 21 11 5 H Klaasen (DSG) 6 6 1 200 85 40 109 183.48 - 2 - 14 14 6 WG Jacks (PC) 5 5 0 177 101 35.4 96 184.37 1 1 - 16 13 7 DA Miller (PR) 5 5 2 162 75* 54 120 135 - 1 - 16 3 8 J Hermann (SEC) 4 4 2 154 106* 77 116 132.75 1 - - 15 7 9 JL du Plooy (JSK) 4 4 0 153 71 38.25 94 162.76 - 1 - 14 8 10 M Van Buuren (PR) 5 5 3 144 72* 72 105 137.14 - 1 - 11 5

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton continues to hold the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 355 runs from six innings. His colleague Rassie van der Dussen moved one spot up to secure the second rank with 229 runs.

Paarl Royals batter Jos Buttler slid one spot down to occupy the third position with 223 runs. Matthew Breetzke was propelled from sixth to fourth rank with 211 runs. Heinrich Klaasen slipped from fourth to fifth rank, accumulating 200 runs.

Will Jacks (177) descended from fifth to sixth spot. David Miller (162), Jordan Hermann (154), Leus du Plooy (153), and Mitchell Van Buuren (144) retain their seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 5 5 114 19 - 148 10 4/39 14.8 7.78 11.4 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 4 4 84 14 - 127 9 4/26 14.11 9.07 9.33 1 - 3 OEG Baartman (SEC) 4 4 93 15.3 - 128 8 4/12 16 8.25 11.62 1 - 4 RJW Topley (DSG) 6 6 138 23 2 188 8 3/19 23.5 8.17 17.25 - - 5 DJ Worrall (SEC) 4 4 84 14 - 129 7 3/22 18.42 9.21 12 - - 6 KA Maharaj (DSG) 6 6 120 20 - 150 7 2/17 21.42 7.5 17.14 - - 7 TP Kaber (MICT) 4 4 78 13 - 79 6 3/20 13.16 6.07 13 - - 8 MP Stoinis (DSG) 3 3 72 12 - 82 6 3/18 13.66 6.83 12 - - 9 T Shamsi (PR) 5 5 114 19 1 132 6 2/11 22 6.94 19 - - 10 OC McCoy (PR) 5 5 102 17 1 136 6 2/18 22.66 8 17 - -

Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi stands on top of the bowling charts with 10 wickets from five innings. Lizaad Williams (9) continues to secure the second rank. Ottneil Baartman maintained his third position with eight wickets at 16.

Reece Topley (8 wickets) and Daniel Worrall (7) strengthened their fourth and fifth positions at 22.25 and 18.42 respectively. Keshav Maharaj (7) moved up from eighth to sixth position, averaging 21.42. Thomas Kaber propelled from 15th to seventh position, picking up six scalps at 13.16.

Marcus Stoinis rocketed from 23rd to eighth spot, scalping six wickets at 13.5. Tabraiz Shamsi (6) and Obed McCoy (6) slipped three positions apiece to make it to the ninth and 10th ranks at 22 and 22.66 respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App