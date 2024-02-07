SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants (Updated) ft. Heinrich Klaasen and Ottniel Baartman

The first qualifier of the second edition of SA20 took place between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants on Tuesday, February 6. The match was played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and was won by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have now qualified for their second consecutive final.

After opting to bat first, the Sunrisers began slowly as their openers added just 45 runs in 6.2 overs. But Dawid Malan converted his start to score 63 runs off 45 balls while skipper Aiden Markram chipped in with 30 runs as the rest of the batters got out fairly quickly. They managed to post a fighting total of 157 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

In response, the Super Giants were reduced to 13/3 after 3.5 overs. A brief partnership between Quinton de Kock and Wiaan Mulder followed, but it was too slow and the former’s painstaking knock (20 off 23) came to an end in the 11th over with just 57 runs on the board.

They left a little too much to do for Heinrich Klaasen in the death overs. DSG crumbled under pressure in the last few overs, mustering only 106 runs before getting bundled out in the final over. Marco Jansen and Ottniel Baartman were the chief destructors as they shared eight wickets equally, propelling the Sunrisers into the final.

That said, let us have a look at the most runs and wicket-takers charts:

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 10 10 1 530 98 58.88 305 173.77 - 5 - 41 34 2 JC Buttler (PR) 10 10 1 398 70* 44.22 276 144.2 - 3 - 43 13 3 MP Breetzke (DSG) 11 11 0 386 78 35.09 270 142.96 - 2 - 37 22 4 H Klaasen (DSG) 11 11 2 373 85 41.44 184 202.71 - 3 - 22 30 5 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 10 10 0 328 104 32.8 222 147.74 1 1 1 23 16 6 JL du Plooy (JSK) 9 9 1 299 71 37.37 187 159.89 - 2 1 28 15 7 JT Smuts (DSG) 10 10 1 286 75 31.77 204 140.19 - 3 1 24 17 8 K Verreynne (PC) 7 6 2 256 116* 64 157 163.05 1 1 - 19 13 9 J Hermann (SEC) 10 10 2 253 106* 31.62 225 112.44 1 - - 25 9 10 Tristan Stubbs (SEC) 10 8 3 245 66* 49 149 164.42 - 2 - 17 12

Thanks to his amazing form throughout the season, Ryan Rickelton sits pretty at the top of the run-scoring charts with 530 runs in 10 matches. Matthew Breetzke and Heinrich Klaasen of Durban's Super Giants didn’t have a great game with the bat. As a result, they remained at third and fourth place, respectively, with 386 and 373 runs to their name.

Jos Buttler, meanwhile, is still in second place with 398 runs in 10 matches. Despise bagging a duck, JJ Smuts remains at seventh place with 286 runs in 10 matches while Jordan Hermann climbed to ninth place and now has 253 runs to show for his efforts from 10 matches.

SA202024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Ottniel Baartman (SEC) 7 7 165 27.3 - 195 16 4/10 12.18 7.09 10.31 2 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 9 8 150 25 - 248 15 4/26 16.53 9.92 10 1 - 3 Marco Jansen (SEC) 9 9 200 33.2 - 257 15 4/17 17.13 7.71 13.33 1 - 4 DJ Worrall (SEC) 10 10 228 38 - 289 15 3/20 19.26 7.6 15.2 - - 5 WD Parnell (PC) 8 7 138 23 1 243 14 4/33 17.35 10.56 9.85 1 - 6 Keshav Maharaj (DSG)"}">Keshav Maharaj (DSG) 11 11 216 36 - 255 13 2/17 19.61 7.08 16.61 - - 7 L Ngidi (PR) 9 9 204 34 - 329 13 4/39 25.3 9.67 15.69 1 - 8 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 6 6 140 23.2 1 136 12 5/11 11.33 5.82 11.66 - 1 9 RJW Topley (DSG) 10 10 198 33 2 273 11 3/19 24.81 8.27 18 - - 10 MP Stoinis (DSG) 5 5 108 18 - 128 10 3/18 12.8 7.11 10.8 - -

Otttniel Baartman is now the top wicket-taker in the tournament after returning with magical figures of 4/10 in the first qualifier. He has 16 wickets to his name in only seven matches at a brilliant average of 12.18.

Baartman's teammate Marco Jansen also took four wickets, taking his tally to 15 scalps and is at third place. Lizaad Williams of JSK is at the second position with 15 wickets in eight innings.

Daniel Worrall of SEC also has picked 15 wickets so far and is fourth in the standings. Keshav Maharaj of DSG occupies sixth place with 13 scalps, while Reece Topley has slipped to the ninth spot after a wicketless outing.

