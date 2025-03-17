Sachin Tendulkar plays with Yuvraj Singh’s kids in heartfelt video after IML T20 2025 final [Watch]

Team India legend Sachin Tendulkar recently played with Yuvraj Singh's little kids after the conclusion of the IML T20 2025 final on Sunday (March 16) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Tendulkar captained the India Masters side in the tournament, with Yuvraj part of the side.

India Masters beat the West Indies in the final and lifted the trophy. After the match, Tendulkar interacted with Yuvraj Singh's son and daughter on the field, who were in attendance along with their mother, Hazel Keech.

The former India captain shook hands with the two kids and also played with them. The International Masters League gave a glimpse of the adorable moments by sharing a video on X with the caption:

"𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲!"

You can watch the video below:

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016 and welcomed their son Orion in January 2022. Their daughter, Aura, was born in August 2023.

Ambati Rayudu and bowlers help Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters register a comfortable win vs West Indies Masters in IML T20 2025 final

West Indies Masters captain Brian Lara won the toss and opted to bat first in the final. Lendl Simmons (57) and Dwayne Smith (45) helped their side reach a respectable total of 148/7 in 20 overs. Vinay Kumar (3/26) and Shahbaz Nadeem (2/12) were among the wickets for the Indian side.

In reply, Ambati Rayudu and Sachin Tendulkar put on a 67-run opening partnership in 7.5 overs to lay down a solid platform in the chase. After hitting two fours and a six en route to 25 (18), Tendulkar perished at the end of the eighth over.

Rayudu continued to play aggressively and played a match-winning knock of 74 (50) to help his side overhaul the target. However, Rayudu departed in the end with India Masters on the brink of a victory. Stuart Binny (16*) and Yuvraj Singh (13*) played cameos and completed the formalities in 17.1 overs.

