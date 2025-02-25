"Sack all these clown players including selection committee" - Fans react after 2025 Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan's group-stage elimination

Fans online trolled 2025 Champions Trophy hosts, Pakistan, after they were eliminated early in the group stage. The event was much-awaited for Pakistan fans as their nation got a chance to host an ICC tournament at home after a long wait of 29 years. However, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side disappointed everyone with a poor performance, resulting in an early exit.

The Men in Green began the 2025 Champions Trophy with a 60-run loss against New Zealand and then suffered a six-wicket loss versus India this weekend. India and New Zealand have secured semi-final berths in Group A by winning both their games so far, while Pakistan and Bangladesh have bowed out after losing two games each. The two nations will face each other on Thursday (February 27) in a dead rubber, which will decide who ends up at the bottom of the Group A points table.

Fans took note of the development and slammed the Pakistan team for a disappointing performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Here are some of the reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Host nation Pakistan is eliminated from the Champions Trophy 2025. Sack all these clown players including selection committee & PCB chairman," a frustrated fan wrote.

"Pakistan is out of the Champions Trophy but still has to host it. It’s like paying EMIs for a stolen phone," a fan wrote.

"12 Billion kharch karwa diye, Pakistan bhi nahi gaye, Dubai bula k pel diye, Endia ne Pakistan ka Champions Trophy End kar diya," a fan wrote.

"Pakistan waited 29 years to host an ICC event only to be packed in 5 days," a fan wrote.

"Fought for hosting rights - 2 years, Fought to host tournament in Pakistan - 3 months, Prepared to host tournament - 4 weeks, Survived in the tournament - 5 days, Well done Pakistan," a fan wrote.

"Pakistan becomes the first ever host nation to fly from another country to their own country after getting knocked out from tournament," a fan wrote.

"It took years to host champions trophy in Pakistan while our team got eliminated in 5 days. National embarrassment," a fan wrote.

"As a host, Pakistan is the FASTEST TEAM to be eliminated from an ICC multinational (4+) tournament. They got eliminated within FIVE DAYS of Champions Trophy 2025," a fan wrote.

"You could make MS Dhoni or Younis Khan the captain" - Sana Mir after Pakistan's loss vs India in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir recently criticized the men's team after their dismal loss against India. She questioned the selection calls taken by the team management and opined that even renowned captains like MS Dhoni and Younis Khan wouldn't be able to achieve anything with such a squad.

"You could make MS Dhoni or Younis Khan the captain — none of them could do anything with this team. It's not suited to our conditions. Like Hafeez bhai said, one match was bound to be in Dubai. So how did we go in with just two part-time spinners? Abrar is still new to ODIs, and he has taken only two wickets in the last five months," she said on PTV Sports (via The Times of India).

She continued:

"Too much power is not good, and too little power is not good either. If we keep making the same mistakes, nothing will change. Unfortunately whenever there has been a change in PCB, one person will come and say how domestic things should be. The people below him do not say anything, and nothing changes."

Do you agree with Sana Mir's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

