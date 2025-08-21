"Sai Sudharsan did even better and won the Orange Cap" - Former cricketer slams Shubman Gill's selection in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

Former Indian batter Sadagopan Ramesh slammed the decision to include Shubman Gill ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the 2025 Asia Cup squad. Gill was also appointed as the vice-captain for the eight-team tournament, starting on September 9.Meanwhile, Jaiswal is part of the stand-by list, while Sai did not find a place in the 15-member squad or the reserves list. The former has a considerably better T20I record than Gill, averaging 36.15 at a strike rate of 164.31 compared to the latter's 30.42 and 139.27 splits.On the other hand, Sai was the Orange Cap winner in the recent IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17.Talking about Gill's inclusion over Jaiswal and Sai, Ramesh said on his YouTube channel (2:11):&quot;No doubt, Shubman Gill did brilliantly in the IPL. Yet, playing alongside him, Sai Sudharsan did even better and won the Orange Cap but he wasn't even considered in the 20. Yes, you are looking at the future with Gill. But the trust shown in him, we don't see the management having even 50% of that on the other performers.&quot;He added:&quot;Just ask yourself, in T20 cricket, who is the more dangerous batter - Yashasvi Jaiswal or Shubhan Gill? All the best bowlers in the world will unanimously say Jaiswal as the more intimidating batter. Yet, placing Jaiswal on the stand-by list and making Gill the vice-captain is questionable. I see a clear contradiction in selection for some players compared to others.&quot;Gill hasn't played a T20I in over a year, with his last game coming in the series finale against Sri Lanka in July 2024. Team India has since played three bilateral series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England.&quot;He takes 34 balls per six in a format like T20&quot; - S Ramesh on Shubman GillSadagopan Ramesh questioned Shubman Gill's pedigree as a T20 batter by pointing to his six-hitting skills. The 25-year-old has a mediocre T20I record, averaging under 31 at a strike rate of 139.27 in 21 games.However, the right-hander enjoyed an excellent Test tour of England recently, scoring 754 runs at an average of over 75 in five matches.&quot;I don't agree with this selection. Just thinking logically, why did he get selected? If we look back at his last 10 T20I innings, he averages 30 at a strike rate of 132. He takes 34 balls per six in a format like T20. The selectors will say, 'Look at his recent performances in England'. If that's the case, then by that logic, why were KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj not picked? If this case is presented, the selectors will say we also factored in the IPL,&quot; said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).Nevertheless, Shubman Gill impressed in the IPL this year, scoring 650 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 15 games. He also led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a top-four finish.