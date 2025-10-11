Sai Sudharsan gets injured but catches John Campbell for 10 in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Sai Sudharsan sustained a hand injury as he completed a catch to dismiss John Campbell in a surprising turn of events on Day 2 of the second Test between India and the West Indies in Delhi on Saturday, October 11. As a result, Campbell departed for 10 runs off 25 balls as the tourists lost their first wicket for 21.

The incident took place in the 8th over of the West Indies’ first innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off, and Campbell nailed the slog sweep, but Sudharsan completed the catch at forward short leg as he tried to protect himself. The ball stuck in his hands and got support from his helmet to hold onto the catch.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir looked surprised by the unique dismissal, with a rare smile on his face, after the Indian teammates celebrated their first scalp. Sudharsan soon left the field for medical attention after sustaining a blow to his fingers. Devdutt Padikkal walked in as a substitute fielder.

India struck early after declaring at 518/5 against the West Indies in the 2nd Test

Team India struck early by dismissing John Campbell on Day 2 of the second Test. That came after the hosts declared their innings for 518/5 in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 175 runs off 258 balls, comprising 22 boundaries. The left-hander fell prey to a suicidal run-out.

Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill continued his purple patch with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 129 off 196 deliveries, including two sixes and 16 fours. The likes of Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, and KL Rahul also chipped in with 87 (165), 44 (79), 43 (54), and 38 (54), respectively. Jomel Warrican emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the visitors, returning with figures of 3/98 in his 34 overs.

In response, WI were 26/1 after the tea break, with Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul at the crease.

The Shubman Gill-led side won the series opener by an innings and 140 runs.

Follow the IND vs WI 2nd Test live score and updates here.

