Sai Sudharsan misjudges length to be trapped lbw for 7 on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India batter Sai Sudharsan endured a disappointing outing as he was dismissed cheaply by West Indies skipper Roston Chase on Day 1 (Thursday, October 2) of the first Test of the two-match series. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the venue for the contest.
The dismissal came on the fifth ball of the 25th over of the hosts’ innings. Chase bowled a length delivery on middle stump, which Sudharsan misjudged as he went onto the back foot attempting a pull shot. The ball struck his back leg in front of the stumps, prompting the umpire to raise his finger and send the Indian batter back to the pavilion.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
The southpaw managed only seven runs off 19 balls, and his dismissal left India at 90/2 after 24.5 overs.
India lose Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan after bundling out West Indies for 162
After opting to bat first, West Indies endured a disappointing outing, being bowled out for 162 in 44.1 overs, with Justin Greaves top-scoring with 32. For India, Mohammed Siraj starred with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed three. Kuldeep Yadav took two, and Washington Sundar chipped in with one.
In response, India began cautiously, reaching 23/0 after 12.4 overs, with KL Rahul on 18 off 40 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal on four off 36 when rain halted play. Once the game resumed, Jaiswal played with greater intent, reaching 36 off 52 balls. The southpaw was eventually dismissed for 36 off 54 balls, hitting seven fours, removed by Jayden Seales.
Walking in at No. 3, Sai Sudharsan struggled to make an impact and was dismissed for seven by Roston Chase. In contrast, KL Rahul looked in control, reaching his fifty off 101 balls. At the time of writing, India were 117/2 after 35 overs, with Rahul on 51 and Shubman Gill on 16 at the crease.
