Sai Sudharsan misjudges length to be trapped lbw for 7 on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India batter Sai Sudharsan endured a disappointing outing as he was dismissed cheaply by West Indies skipper Roston Chase on Day 1 (Thursday, October 2) of the first Test of the two-match series. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the venue for the contest.

Ad

The dismissal came on the fifth ball of the 25th over of the hosts’ innings. Chase bowled a length delivery on middle stump, which Sudharsan misjudged as he went onto the back foot attempting a pull shot. The ball struck his back leg in front of the stumps, prompting the umpire to raise his finger and send the Indian batter back to the pavilion.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad

Trending

Ad

The southpaw managed only seven runs off 19 balls, and his dismissal left India at 90/2 after 24.5 overs.

India lose Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan after bundling out West Indies for 162

After opting to bat first, West Indies endured a disappointing outing, being bowled out for 162 in 44.1 overs, with Justin Greaves top-scoring with 32. For India, Mohammed Siraj starred with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed three. Kuldeep Yadav took two, and Washington Sundar chipped in with one.

Ad

In response, India began cautiously, reaching 23/0 after 12.4 overs, with KL Rahul on 18 off 40 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal on four off 36 when rain halted play. Once the game resumed, Jaiswal played with greater intent, reaching 36 off 52 balls. The southpaw was eventually dismissed for 36 off 54 balls, hitting seven fours, removed by Jayden Seales.

Walking in at No. 3, Sai Sudharsan struggled to make an impact and was dismissed for seven by Roston Chase. In contrast, KL Rahul looked in control, reaching his fifty off 101 balls. At the time of writing, India were 117/2 after 35 overs, with Rahul on 51 and Shubman Gill on 16 at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news