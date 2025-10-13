Sai Sudharsan spotted eating sandwich outside the boundary line during IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:17 IST
India A Vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Match Played At The Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow - Source: Getty
Sai Sudharsan in action - Source: Getty

Team India batter Sai Sudharsan was seen enjoying a sandwich during the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Sudharsan did not take the field after he had sustained an injury on the second day of the Test.

Ad

He was injured while fielding at short leg during the West Indies' first innings. He caught a sweep from John Campbell from a close range off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Although he completed the catch, he had to leave the field for treatment. Devdutt Padikkal came in as a substitute fielder for Sai Sudharsan.

The young left-hander was spotted eating a sandwich outside the boundary line. He could be seen in Team India's training kit and sat with his legs folded on the ground.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of the same uploaded by a user on X below:

Ad

Sai Sudharsan, given an opportunity to bat at number three, missed out in the first Test. India batted only once in the opening match of the series. He made just seven runs off 19 balls.

Sai Sudharsan's strong comeback in second Test against West Indies

While he disappointed in the first Test, Sai Sudharsan made a brilliant comeback in the second game. In India's first innings, he struck a solid half-century. The left-hander scored 87 runs off 165 balls, including 12 boundaries.

Ad

It was only his second fifty in the format. Despite leaving the field later on during the game, he made an impact with the bat. It was a crucial innings for him that would have boosted his confidence.

Given that Sudharsan is being backed for the number three spot in the Test team, it is upon him to seal his spot. He had shown glimpses of his potential in England, but was not quite convincing. The 23-year-old scored 140 runs from six innings at an average of 23.33 with just one half-century.

Sudharsan has played four Tests so far. He has made 234 runs at an average of 29.25 with two half-centuries. His first-class numbers showcase his potential in the format. He has played 35 matches and has scored 2352 runs at an average of 39.86 with eight hundreds and as many fifties.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications