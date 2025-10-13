Sai Sudharsan spotted eating sandwich outside the boundary line during IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India batter Sai Sudharsan was seen enjoying a sandwich during the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Sudharsan did not take the field after he had sustained an injury on the second day of the Test.He was injured while fielding at short leg during the West Indies' first innings. He caught a sweep from John Campbell from a close range off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Although he completed the catch, he had to leave the field for treatment. Devdutt Padikkal came in as a substitute fielder for Sai Sudharsan.The young left-hander was spotted eating a sandwich outside the boundary line. He could be seen in Team India's training kit and sat with his legs folded on the ground.Watch the video of the same uploaded by a user on X below: Sai Sudharsan, given an opportunity to bat at number three, missed out in the first Test. India batted only once in the opening match of the series. He made just seven runs off 19 balls.Sai Sudharsan's strong comeback in second Test against West IndiesWhile he disappointed in the first Test, Sai Sudharsan made a brilliant comeback in the second game. In India's first innings, he struck a solid half-century. The left-hander scored 87 runs off 165 balls, including 12 boundaries.It was only his second fifty in the format. Despite leaving the field later on during the game, he made an impact with the bat. It was a crucial innings for him that would have boosted his confidence.Given that Sudharsan is being backed for the number three spot in the Test team, it is upon him to seal his spot. He had shown glimpses of his potential in England, but was not quite convincing. The 23-year-old scored 140 runs from six innings at an average of 23.33 with just one half-century.Sudharsan has played four Tests so far. He has made 234 runs at an average of 29.25 with two half-centuries. His first-class numbers showcase his potential in the format. He has played 35 matches and has scored 2352 runs at an average of 39.86 with eight hundreds and as many fifties.