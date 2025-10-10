Sai Sudharsan missed out on a well-deserved century on Day 1 of the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, October 10. The southpaw got lbw out for 87 runs off 165 balls with the help of 12 fours.

The dismissal in the 69th over of India’s first innings. Jomel Warrican bowled a length ball with a slightly scrambled seam, and Sudharsan was stuck inside the crease as he attempted to play across the line. The ball spun sharply after pitching to hit the left-handed batter on his back pad.

It looked like a plumb lbw decision, but Sudharsan decided to take a review after a consultation with his batting partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal. The replays showed the ball would’ve crashed into the leg stump.

With an 87-run knock, Sai Sudharsan returned to form after managing 0, 11, 38, and 7 in his last four innings. The 23-year-old also gave a fitting reply to the critics amid question marks over his place in the Test side.

Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal share a 193-run partnership in a one-sided contest on Day 1 in the IND vs WI 2nd Test

A century from Yashasvi Jaiswal, coupled with Sai Sudharsan’s 87, helped India stay in pole position against the West Indies in the second Test on Day 1. The duo put on a 193-run partnership for the second wicket.

At the time of writing, India were 257/2 after 71. 2 overs, with Jaiswal (127) and Shubman Gill (5) at the crease.

Jomel Warrican has been the pick of the bowlers for the tourists with two wickets. He also dismissed KL Rahul, stumped out for 38 (54) in the first session.

Team India are leading the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opening game by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad. A series would help India (currently third) improve their place in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.

Follow the IND vs WI 2nd Test live score and updates here.

