Sajid Khan dismantles West Indies top order with a quick four-fer in PAK vs WI 1st Test [Watch]

Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan left West Indies in disarray with a quick four-fer on Day 2 of the opening Test in Multan on Saturday, January 18. The 31-year-old removed Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty and Kavem Hodge before taking the prized scalp of skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

The dismissals came in the third and fifth overs of the West Indies' first innings. Sajid cleaned up Louis before debutant Muhammad Hurraira took a stunning catch at short leg to get rid of Carty. The spinner then cleaned up Brathwaite before taking a caught and bowled off Hodge to leave the tourists reeling at 22-4.

Sharing a video of the dismissals on X, Pakistan Cricket's official handle wrote:

"WICKETS GALORE.The passion and guile of Sajid Khan."

Sajid Khan was equally brilliant during England's tour of Pakistan last year. He picked up 19 wickets in two Tests as Pakistan came from behind to win the three-match series 2-1.

Overall, he has bagged 44 wickets in 10 Tests, including three five-wicket hauls, barring the ongoing match. In his first-class career, he has 285 scalps in 76 games.

Sajid Khan and Noman Ali spin a web for West Indies on Day 2

Sajid Khan and Noman Ali spun a web for West Indies batters in the series opener on Day 2. At the time of writing, the visitors were 51/7. Apart from Sajid, Noman has also bagged three wickets so far.

Like Sajid, Noman had also scalped 20 wickets during the Test series against England last year.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan were bundled out for 230 in their first essay. Saud Shakeel starred with the bat, scoring 84 runs off 157 balls, including six boundaries. Mohammad Rizwan also chipped in with 71 off 133 deliveries. The duo shared a 141-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Meanwhile, key batters, including skipper Shan Masood (11) and Babar Azam (8), departed cheaply. Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican bagged three wickets apiece for West Indies while Kevin Sinclair bagged two wickets.

Follow the PAK vs WI 1st Test live score and updates here.

