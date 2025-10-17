“Sanjay Manjrekar has criticised me throughout” - R Ashwin defends Indian youngster ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his views regarding Harshit Rana's inclusion in the Indian squad for the Australia tour, and the wave of criticism that has followed since. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had slammed the naysayers for targeting a youngster in the name of content ahead of the squad's departure from Delhi.

R Ashwin also had strong opinions regarding Rana's inclusion in the team after the squad for the Australia tour was named. The right-arm pacer has been a regular feature across all formats for a while now, while making sporadic appearances in the process.

"Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion. From my side, the reason I see is - In Australia we need that fast bowler who can bat. Someone trusts that he can bat, which is why they are selecting him as a potential No. 8," Ashwin had said on his YouTube channel.

Following a strong response by Gambhir, where he called out the likes of former player Kris Srikkanth for the intense criticism on his YouTube channel, Ashwin recalled how he used to be constantly criticized by former player and renowned broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar during his playing days.

“I have always reiterated that no player should be attacked below the belt. When the attack becomes too personal, the genre changes. I would like to talk about Sanjay Manjrekar, who has criticised me throughout my career. But I have never held any grudge against him. What they say might be right or wrong, as long as the criticism doesn't get personal, I am fine with it,” he said on his YouTube channel (via Hindustan Times).

Sanjay Manjrekar had made a massive claim in the past, where he admitted that R Ashwin is not an all-time great cricketer, despite the fact that the spinner had taken over 400 wickets at that point.

"'All- time great' is the highest praise & acknowledgement given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, Sobers, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat etc are all-time greats in my book. With due respect, Ashwin not quite there as an all-time great yet. #AllTimeGreatExplained," Manjrekar had posted on X back in 2021.

Ashwin had responded to the opinion with a meme on social media, which prompted another post by Manjrekar.

"It may be funny once or twice, but it shouldn't be a running theme" - R Ashwin on criticism over Harshit Rana's place in the Indian squad

R Ashwin slammed the critics for being overtly negative and using such language to bring in viewers and engage the audience. He noted how such comments could have an impact on the player's mindset while he steps out on the field to play.

“Assume Harshit sees the reel in which he is being harshly criticised, and he is about to play a match for India, wouldn't he be shattered by this? And if his parents and friends see it, what will be their mindset? We can definitely criticise their skill, their style of cricket and the trade that they are plying. But it shouldn't get personal. It may be funny once or twice, but it shouldn't be a running theme. The reason they are doing this is that there is an audience for it. Negativity sells these days. They sell whatever is in demand. We should avoid consuming such content,” the former India spinner elaborated.

Harshit Rana featured in a couple of matches during the 2025 Asia Cup campaign as part of the rotation of the pacers. He could be in contention for the upcoming first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, scheduled for Sunday, October 19.

