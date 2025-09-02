"Sanju might not get a place in the playing XI" - Former all-rounder's massive take on Team India's batting-order conundrum ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson might find it hard to feature in the playing XI during the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The in-form player's place at the top of the order is threatened by Shubman Gill's return to the T20I side as vice-captain.

Sanju Samson featured as an opening batter when the majority of Team India's high-profile players were focused on the longer formats after the 2024 T20 World Cup. The wicket-keeper made the most of his opportunity, slamming three centuries in quick time, before an underwhelming home series against England at the start of the year.

Explosive opener Abhishek Sharma retained his place in the T20I squad, while his Punjab teammate Shubman Gill is also set for a long run in the shortest format now. This leaves Samson's in a tricky place, given that the middle-order slots are also largely occupied.

Irfan Pathan explored the option of Samson featuring at No.5, on the basis of his one outing in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL), but noted that his inconsistency might push him out of the opening slots.

"Sanju might not get a place in the playing XI, it will be hard. But, I saw some of the clips where Samson is trying playing down the order. If he can play down the order, then why not? Play Samson as well in No.5 position. If that happens, then Jitesh Sharma won't be there," Irfan Pathan said in a special interaction organized by Sony Sports Network.

"It's a tough one, isn't it? If you look at it, Sanju has done really well. Obviously there is one question mark in terms of his consistency, like sometimes he is scoring hundreds, other times he is getting out cheaply, and there is a pattern as well, but he has done well. Abhishek Sharma, because he can bowl as well, and he has got an outstanding strike rate, he will be there for sure, that is No.1," he added.

Samson featured in the middle order in the first two matches for the Kochi Blue Tigers, where he did not avail the chance to bat in the season opener. During the win over the Alleppey Ripples, he scored 13 runs off 22 balls while coming in at No.6.

"I don't think any insecurity is there" - Irfan Pathan dismissed the prospect of friction between Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill in the new Indian leadership group

Shubman Gill's appointment as vice-captain of the Indian T20I side has proven to be a massive game-changer. The opening batter is already the Test skipper, and deputy to Rohit Sharma in ODI cricket, and his recent ascendancy in the shortest format makes him on the precipice of being India's all-format captain in the near future.

Irfan Pathan emphasised how leadership in transition is a vital element in a team's success, and does not think Gill's recent appointment will put any pressure on incumbent Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

"This selection of Gill as the vice-captain without the consent of Suryakumar Yadav, would not have happened. So, his consent is there. That means Surya knows as well. As much as I know Surya, he knows that he is captain, he knows that he is 34, his responsibility is to not only perform, not only to look after the team, but also at the same time to build a leadership group, and I think he has started that. People might think Gill coming in as vice-captain would put pressure on Surya, but what he is doing, is for the long term. I don't think any insecurity is there, I read some reports, but I don't think that is true," Irfan Pathan added.

Team India will kick-start their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with a clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.

