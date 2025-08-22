Sanju Samson combines with brother to run out batter in Kerala Cricket League ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson showcased his fielding prowess on the opening day of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). Representing the Kochi Blu Tigers, he linked up with his brother, Saly Vishwanath, to run out Subin S off the very first ball of the match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum on Thursday, August 21. Playing under his brother's captaincy, Samson was stationed at mid-off to kick off the contest. Saly Vishwanath took the new ball himself, and dished out an outswinger upfront. The batter struck a drive and set off for a quick single. Samson was sharp on the edge of the circle as he ran to his left, collected the ball, and sent a fiery throw to his brother at the non-striker's end. The skipper claimed the ball without a fuss and whipped the bails out to catch the batter well short of his crease. Have a look at the dismissal right here: Saly Vishwanath finished with figures of 0-8 off two overs as Samson contributed with a catch as well during the first innings to bowl out the Adani Trivandrum Royals for just 97 runs. The skipper led from the front during the run chase as well, scoring an unbeaten 30-ball 50 to reach the target with more than eight overs to spare. Sanju Samson did not come out to bat in the run chase as he was slotted in to bat at No.5 in the batting order. Sanju Samson was the most expensive player at the 2025 KCL Auction Sanju Samson was the marquee attraction during the 2025 KCL Auction in July 2025. He was acquired by the Kochi-based franchise for a record sum of INR 26.80 Lakhs, which was more than half of their auction purse of INR 50 Lakhs. The wicket-keeper batter was recently named in the Team India squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The Kerala Cricket League comes across as an ideal preparation avenue as he looks for some game time under his belt following an injury-riddled 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).