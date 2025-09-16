Sanju Samson picks star Indian pacer as batter with best defence amid Asia Cup 2025

Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson named star bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the player with the best defence amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 edition. The 30-year-old cheekily stated how he hardly sees anyone defending these days and picked Bumrah as a result.The 31-year-old notably showcased an excellent rearguard during the recent Lord's Test against England. Although India lost that game by a narrow margin of 22 runs, Bumrah played out 54 deliveries for his five runs, helping Ravindra Jadeja in pursuit of 193.When asked to pick the perfect batter, Samson picked all-rounder Hardik Pandya for swagger and said in a video uploaded by Sony Sports:&quot;Has to be Hardik&quot;The Kerala-born cricketer stated that he would pick opener Abhishek Sharma as far as bat swing goes.&quot;I love how Abhishek is swinging it at the moment.&quot;Samson went on to choose himself for power-hitting, claiming:&quot;Power hitting has to be me&quot;Samson stated that Shubman Gill is the most elegant batter right now.&quot;Let's give it to Gill&quot;When asked about the batter having the best shot range, the 30-year-old chose captain Suryakumar Yadav, given his accessibility to all parts of the stadium.&quot;Has to be Surya. The way he plays 360, I think it's fair to give it to him.&quot;Answering about the player having the best defence, he said:&quot;I don't see anyone defending nowdays. Maybe give it to a bowler, like Jasprit.&quot;Lastly, he picked India's head coach Gautam Gambhir when it comes to being a clutch performer.&quot;Give it to Gautam bhai&quot;Gambhir, who succeeded Rahul Dravid as the head coach last year, indeed proved himself to be the clutch performer. The southpaw top-scored for the Men in Blue in the 2007 T20 World Cup final with 75. He made 97 in the 2011 World Cup decider as the national team won both games.Sanju Samson yet to bat in both Asia Cup 2025 gamesSanju Samson celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, the right-hander is yet to get the opportunity to bat in the couple of Asia Cup 2025 matches played by India so far. The Men in Blue's bowling has made light work of the UAE and Pakistan in Dubai. Hence, the top four batters in Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar have easily gunned down the targets.With two comfortable wins, India have also qualified for the Super 4 of the multi-nation event. Their last group game is against Oman on September 19, Friday.