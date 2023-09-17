“Sans toh lene de” – Fans troll Sri Lanka for getting bowled out for 50 in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Sri Lanka registered their lowest ODI total against India in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. The hosts were bundled out for just 50 runs in 15.2 overs, registering their second-lowest total in the 50-over format (after 43 all out vs South Africa in 2012).

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat but only two batters could reach double figures – Kusal Mendis (17 off 34 balls) and Dushan Hemantha (13 off 15 deliveries).

Meanwhile, a total of five batters departed for a duck – Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, captain Dasun Shanaka, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough for Team India before Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, finishing with career-best figures of 6/21, including four wickets in one over. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya also picked up three wickets.

Fans on X (previously known as Twitter) trolled Sri Lanka for their underwhelming performance with the bat against India in the summit clash. One user shared a meme that read:

"Sans toh lene de (Give me a moment to breathe)"

Here are some of the other funny reactions:

“Feels like a dream” – Mohammed Siraj after exceptional bowling figures against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final

Mohammed Siraj was over the moon following his exploits with the ball against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday. The 29-year-old said that he stuck to his strength of swinging the ball which helped him get the fruits of his labor.

Siraj said in the mid-match show:

“Feels like a dream. Last time I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, but couldn't get the five-for. Realize you get what's in your destiny. Did not try too much today."

He added:

"I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket. Did not find much in the previous games. But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Wanted to make the batters drive.”

