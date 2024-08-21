Saud Shakeel equals 65-year-old Pakistan record in PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Saud Shakeel on Wednesday, August 21, became the joint fastest Pakistani batter to score 1,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the landmark during Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Shakeel equalled Saeed Ahmed, who also took 20 innings to the milestone. Coincidentally, Ahmed's feat had come at the same venue while playing against Australia in 1959.

Prior to this Test, Shakeel needed 33 runs to complete 1,000 runs in the format. He took a single off pacer Nahid Rana in the 25th over to get to the record.

The overall record for the fastest 1,000 runs in Tests is held jointly by England’s Herbert Sutcliffe and West Indies batter Everton Weeks. The duo took just 12 innings. The next three players on the list include Don Bradman (13 innings) followed by Neil Harvey and Vinod Kambli (both 14 innings).

Shakeel, 28, has shown impressive signs with the bat in his 10 Tests so far. The left-handed batter has scored an unbeaten double century against Sri Lanka and a ton New Zealand, both in Rawalpindi. He will look to go strength from strength for Pakistan in the format.

Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub recover Pakistan after a horror start to Day 1 vs Bangladesh

Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub recovered Pakistan after a horror start to Day 1 against Bangladesh in the first Test. The duo shared a 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket after the hosts were reeling at 16/3. That came after Abdullah Shafique (2 off 14), skipper Shan Masood (6 off 11) and Babar Azam (two-ball duck) departed early after being asked to bat first.

Ayub scored 56 runs off 98 balls with the help of one six and four boundaries. He was dismissed caught behind off pacer Hasan Mahmud.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 125/4 after 34.3 overs with Saud Shakeel (46 off 74) and Mohammad Rizwan (3 off 10) at the crease. Fast bowlers Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud have bagged two wickets apiece so far.

Follow the PAK vs BAN 1st Test live score and updates here.

