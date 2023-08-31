Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Raxit Mehta and Kushang Patel end on top of the charts – Updated after Final

In the grand finale of Saurashtra Premier League 2023, Kutch Warriors and Gohilwad Gladiators took on each other with Warriors bagging the coveted silverware. Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot hosted this thrilling contest.

After electing to bat first, Kutch Warriors posted a decent total of 156/7 in 20 overs. Top-order batters Aryandev Jhala, Harvik Desai, and Samarth Vyas posted 25-plus scores to steer the team past 150.

Medium pacer Ankur Panwar was the pick of the bowlers for Gladiators with three wickets. Shaurya Sanandia, another medium pacer, also shone, scalping two crucial wickets.

In their pursuit, Gohilwad Gladiators' top-order collapsed, losing three wickets for 30 runs. Raxit Mehta, batting at no.5, was the only player who put up a notable score, with a 72-run knock, but in vain.

Warriors pacer Kushang Patel did exceptionally well picking four big wickets to seal the game early, bundling the opposition for 135. Captain Dharmendrasinh Jadeja rose to the occasion with two scalps.

Kutch Warriors bagged their maiden trophy with Halar Heroes and Sorath Lions, earning one tournament win each.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Gladiators' middle-order batter Raxit Mehta was propelled to the top spot with 178 runs from five innings at an average of 35.60 and a strike rate of 133.83. He amassed two 50s with the best score being 72.

Sorath Lions batter Tarang Gohel occupied the second rank with 158 runs from four innings. Kutch Warriors’ opener Aryandev Jhala’s 33-run knock in the final earned him third spot on the chart with 147 runs.

Warriors all-rounder Parshwaraj Rana, batting at no.4, scored 141 runs from five innings, bagging the fourth spot. Jay Gohil, Halar batter, took up the fifth spot, accumulating 135 runs from four innings.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kutch Warriors pacer Kushang Patel ended the tournament at the top with 10 wickets. His teammate, left-arm wrist spinner Parswaraj Rana, bagged the second spot with nine scalps from five innings.

Gladiators' medium pacer Shaurya Sanandia earned the third spot, scalping eight wickets. Halar Heroes' spinner Sammar Gajjar and Royals' spinner Parth Bhut ended the tournament at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, with eight scalps each.