Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Tarang Gohel and Sammar Gajjar lead the charts – Updated after Match 7

In the seventh encounter of Saurashtra Premier League 2023, Gohilwad Gladiators and Kutch Warriors locked horns with the latter coming out on top with a thrilling two-run victory. Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot hosted the encounter.

After electing to bat first, Kutch Warriors managed to accumulate a total of 145/8 in their allotted 20 overs. No.3 batter Parshwaraj Rana scored a valuable 54-run knockoff on 38 balls with four fours and three sixes. However, the other batters couldn’t contribute well to the team’s contribution. For Gladiators, Shaurya Sanandia and Maurya Ghoghari bagged two wickets each.

In response, Gladiators could score 143 runs, falling short by just two runs. Raxit Mehta, coming to bat at no.5, tried his best to take his side over the line with his 52-run knock. Kushang Patel and Parshwaraj Rana shone for the Warriors with two wickets each.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Sorath Lions Tarang Gohel continued to stay on top with 122 runs from three innings at an average of 61 and an impressive strike rate of 169.44. He smacked the tournament's highest individual score of 101.

Halar Heroes batter Jay Gohil stayed at the second rank with 119 runs from three innings. Kutch Warriors' hero Parshwaraj Rana put up a player-of-the-match performance against Kutch Warriors, amassing 113 runs this season from three innings.

Lions' star all-rounder Chirag Jani slid down to the fourth slot with 104 runs from three innings. Snell Patel, the Halar Heroes batter, accumulated 95 runs to stick to the fifth position.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sammar Gajjar, the Halar Heroes left-arm orthodox bowler, is on top of the bowling chart with seven scalps from three innings at an average of 10.57. Pranav Karia, another bowler from Heroes, stayed at the second spot with six scalps to his credit.

Parshwaraj Rana, Kutch Warriors Chinaman, climbed up to the third spot after bagging two wickets over Gladiators. Parth Bhut and Kushang Patel occupied the fourth and fifth spots with five scalps each.