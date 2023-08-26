Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Tarang Gohel and Sammar Gajjar propel to top positions – Updated after Match 6

In the fifth match of Saurashtra Premier League 2023, Zalawad Royals secured a convincing victory over Kutch Warriors by a margin of seven wickets. The sixth match saw Halar Heroes clinching a last-over victory over Sorath Lions.

Both these gripping clashes took place at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Turning to the fifth encounter, Kutch Warriors opted to bat first and got bundled out for a mere 140 runs in 19.2 overs. Opener Aryandev Jhala contributed a valuable 32 runs, aiding the team in reaching a respectable total. Parth Bhut, for Royals, was the standout performer with a four-fer.

In response, Zalawad Royals took 19.3 overs to chase down the target. Captain and keeper-batter Sheldon Jackson smacked an unbeaten 55-run off 47 balls. No.5 batter Amit Ranjan also played a crucial role with a 44-run knock.

Shifting to the sixth contest, batting first, Sorath Lions posted a total of 186/3 in their allocated 20 overs. Opener Tarang Gohel delivered an exceptional unbeaten performance of 101 runs off 55 balls. Finisher Hitendra Jadeja's 14-ball 30* runs were crucial in reaching the dominating total.

In response, Halar Heroes took the match to the last over to secure an exhilarating win. Divyaraj Chahun and Ruchit Ahir amassed 50-plus scores in taking their side over the line by seven wickets.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

With an unbeaten knock of 101 runs, Tarang Gohel ascended to the leading position in the batting chart with 122 runs from three innings at an average of 61. Halar Hero's prolific batter Jay Gohil occupies the second position with 119 runs from three innings.

Sorath Lions batter Chirag Jani is settled at the third spot with 104 runs. Snell Patel and Divyaraj Chauhan from Halar Heroes take over the fourth and fifth positions with 95 and 79 runs, respectively.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

After bagging two wickets against Sorath Lions, Sammar Gajjar bagged the pole position in the bowling chart with seven wickets from three innings. Pranav Karia, the Halar Heroes bowler, slid down to the second position with six scalps.

Zalawad Royals' left-arm orthodox bowler Parth Bhut stole the limelight in the first encounter of the day with his standout performance by bagging a four-wicket haul. His exceptional performance earned him the third spot with five wickets.

Lions medium pace all-rounder Chirag Jani and Warriors left-arm wrist spinner Parshwaraj Rana occupy the fourth and fifth positions respectively with four wickets each.