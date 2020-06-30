Scoring big hundreds is Rohit Sharma's biggest quality, states Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth opines that Rohit Sharma is one of the best openers in ODI history.

Srikkanth also marked out Sharma's penchant to score big daddy hundreds as 'special'.

Kris Srikkanth said that Rohit Sharma is one of the all-time best ODI openers.

Rohit Sharma's ability to score big daddy hundreds is what makes him special, feels former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth. Srikkanth also believes that Rohit Sharma is among the best ODI openers of all time as his approach towards building an innings is extremely sensible, and once he gets into his groove then there is no stopping him.

"I would rate him as one of the greatest all-time one-day openers in world cricket. The greatest quality of Rohit Sharma is that he goes for these big hundreds and double hundreds, which is something amazing," Srikkanth said on the Star Sports show, Cricket Connected.

Opening the batting transformed Rohit Sharma's ODI career

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's career turned around completely when he was promoted to open the batting for India in white-ball cricket during the 2013 Champions Trophy. He has not looked back ever since.

Rohit Sharma has scored 29 ODI hundreds, 11 of these hundreds have been scores of above 140 with three of them being double hundreds. It speaks a lot about how he is not one who tends to lose his concentration once he gets to a hundred. In fact, he begins to see the ball even better after reaching the landmark.

Sharma looks to in stay till the end and win the game for his team or help them set a daunting target for the opposition. His strike rate increases exponentially once he crosses the century mark, and that is why Rohit Sharma is such a dangerous batsman in white-ball cricket.

Rohit Sharma became the only player to score five centuries in the World Cup when he did so during the 2019 edition of the competition. He has scored 9115 runs in ODI cricket, a tally that comprises 29 hundreds and 43 half-centuries, garnered at an impressive average of 49.27.

"In a one-day match, if you score 150, 180, 200, just imagine where you are going to take the team to. That's the greatness about Rohit," Srikkanth concluded.