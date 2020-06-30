×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Scoring big hundreds is Rohit Sharma's biggest quality, states Kris Srikkanth

  • Kris Srikkanth opines that Rohit Sharma is one of the best openers in ODI history.
  • Srikkanth also marked out Sharma's penchant to score big daddy hundreds as 'special'.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 30 Jun 2020, 18:10 IST
Kris Srikkanth said that Rohit Sharma is one of the all-time best ODI openers.
Kris Srikkanth said that Rohit Sharma is one of the all-time best ODI openers.

Rohit Sharma's ability to score big daddy hundreds is what makes him special, feels former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth. Srikkanth also believes that Rohit Sharma is among the best ODI openers of all time as his approach towards building an innings is extremely sensible, and once he gets into his groove then there is no stopping him.

"I would rate him as one of the greatest all-time one-day openers in world cricket. The greatest quality of Rohit Sharma is that he goes for these big hundreds and double hundreds, which is something amazing," Srikkanth said on the Star Sports show, Cricket Connected.

Opening the batting transformed Rohit Sharma's ODI career

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's career turned around completely when he was promoted to open the batting for India in white-ball cricket during the 2013 Champions Trophy. He has not looked back ever since.

Rohit Sharma has scored 29 ODI hundreds, 11 of these hundreds have been scores of above 140 with three of them being double hundreds. It speaks a lot about how he is not one who tends to lose his concentration once he gets to a hundred. In fact, he begins to see the ball even better after reaching the landmark.

Sharma looks to in stay till the end and win the game for his team or help them set a daunting target for the opposition. His strike rate increases exponentially once he crosses the century mark, and that is why Rohit Sharma is such a dangerous batsman in white-ball cricket.

Rohit Sharma became the only player to score five centuries in the World Cup when he did so during the 2019 edition of the competition. He has scored 9115 runs in ODI cricket, a tally that comprises 29 hundreds and 43 half-centuries, garnered at an impressive average of 49.27.

"In a one-day match, if you score 150, 180, 200, just imagine where you are going to take the team to. That's the greatness about Rohit," Srikkanth concluded.
Published 30 Jun 2020, 18:10 IST
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Krishnamachari Srikkanth Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Rohit Sharma Centuries
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 6 | Today
PSM 99/7 (10 ov)
SEC 94/5 (10 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 5 runs.
PSM VS SEC live score
Match 8 | Today, 08:00 PM
PSV Hann Munden
VFB Fallersleben
PSM VS VFB live score
Match 7 | Today
VFB 74/8 (10 ov)
SEC 75/3 (7.3 ov)
SC Europa Cricket won by 7 wickets
VFB VS SEC live score
Match 5 | Today
VFB 77/6 (10 ov)
KSV 79/1 (6.4 ov)
KSV Cricket won by 9 wickets
VFB VS KSV live score
Match 4 | Today
MH
BSE
Match Cancelled
MH VS BSE live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
MTS 106/7 (10 ov)
PSM 79/5 (10 ov)
MTV Stallions won by 27 runs.
MTS VS PSM live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
FDF 146/3 (10 ov)
PSM 152/0 (9.4 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 10 wickets
FDF VS PSM live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
KSV 53/10 (7.5 ov)
PSM 54/5 (8.1 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 5 wickets
KSV VS PSM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी