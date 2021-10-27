Sean Abbott ready to skip Test debut during Ashes 2021-22 for birth of first child

Australian fast bowler Sean Abbott, who is expected to make his Test debut during the blockbuster Ashes 2021, won't mind delaying it a bit as he wants to be with his partner for the birth of their first child.

James Pattinson's shocking retirement has put Abbott in line for a possible Test debut during the five-match series against England. With the current scenario in Australia due to COVID-19, the New South Wales pacer is ready to wait some more time for his Test debut.

Addressing the Australian media, Sean Abbott said:

"I'm not going to risk putting into jeopardy the Ashes series by coming in as not a 'clean' athlete. It's not as easy as it used to be and that's the world we're living in at the minute. That's just part of things now. It's a bloody tough one, especially considering the safety concerns around COVID and borders."

Sean Abbott continued:

"It's certainly something I'll have to keep a close eye on and play well enough to get selected. Should that happen, I have to make sure I'm back in Sydney late December for the birth of my baby girl. We'll just have to manage that as best I can and if that means maybe missing some time with the Test squad and an Ashes series, then so be it. Hopefully, we get lucky and things work out."

The much-anticipated Ashes series is scheduled to commence on December 8 at the Gabba, with the England side scheduled to leave the country on November 4.

"It's not going to be my last game of cricket" - Sean Abbott is confident that the opportunities will come

The 29-year-old, who has been making noises in domestic cricket, is hopeful that the opportunities will come once again if he misses out on the baggy green during the Ashes. He said:

"As much as it's a dream of mine; I'm not 30 yet, my body's going great, I'm feeling really fit, it's not going to be my last game of cricket... I know opportunities don't come around very often, especially with the guys we have in the squad that have been playing, but it's the birth of my first child. Hopefully, it works out that she times her run nicely that we can tick all those boxes and have dreams come true in more ways than one."

While he is yet to make his Test debut, Sean Abbott has represented the Aussies in 2 ODIs and 7 T20Is.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar