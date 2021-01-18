Security was a concern, but South Africa are comfortable now: Quinton de Kock satisfied with arrangements in Pakistan

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock has candidly admitted that security was a definite point of concern ahead of the team landing in Pakistan for a two-match Test series beginning January 26.

The South African team arrived in Pakistan on Sunday. With the bio-bubble in place, players can go out only to train. However, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Quinton de Kock said that the team is feeling reasonably secure after seeing the security arrangements in place.

Quinton de Kock was quoted as saying in this regard:

"When we were coming here, security was a concern, if not the biggest concern. And then we landed here, we saw the security that was going on, and everyone became calmer. Over the days, it's become less worrying. We have been able to focus more on cricket.

De Kock elaborated further:

"On the plane, people spoke about, 'what about this, and what about that?' But when we landed here, we saw the amount of security - it's something to be seen. They've taken so many measures; we can actually feel comfortable and focus on the cricket and not worry at all.”

Quinton de Kock also conceded that it’s tough playing under the current circumstances but added that since people want to watch good cricket, the motivation remains. He said in this regard:

“That's (fans) something that keeps you motivated. But I've only been home for three weeks, if that, over the last five or six months. It's been tough, but I'm soldiering on. With thoughts of fishing as far from his mind as he can get them, perhaps," he added.

You are trying to keep yourself mentally stable: Quinton de Kock

Elaborating further on life in the bio-bubble, Quinton de Kock said it's not easy, from an emotional and mental perspective. Quinton de Kock explained:

"We are across the road from the training facilities, and we are only allowed in our rooms and the team room. But the rooms look quite nice, at least. You are trying to keep yourself mentally stable and perform for your country."

Pakistan and South Africa’s two-match Test series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC). South Africa's squad for the same is as follows:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.

South Africa’s impressive Test record in Pakistan

South Africa have an excellent Test record in Pakistan. They have played seven Tests in the country, winning two and losing only one. Four other matches ended in draws.

South Africa are touring Pakistan for the first time since October 2007. The Proteas emerged victorious in that Test series, winning the first match in Karachi by 160 runs while the second Test in Lahore ended in a stalemate.

Quinton de Kock has a tough act to follow.