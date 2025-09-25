"Seems like a missed opportunity" - Irfan Pathan's big statement on team selection for IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan made a massive statement on India's team selection for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies. India will host the West Indies for two Tests beginning October 02 in Ahmedabad.

Ad

India have included ace pace Jasprit Bumrah for the series. However, Irfan Pathan reckoned that they could have tried out a young fast bowler in place of Bumrah for these two Tests. He added that he would have played a young pacer had he been the selector.

"It seems like a missed opportunity not to play a young fast bowler in these two Tests, but that’s the team’s current direction. If I were a selector or manager, I would have surely tried to give a young fast bowler an opportunity, focusing on their development, not just quick results. Bumrah remains committed to Test cricket, which is fantastic," he said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

Trending

Irfan Pathan spoke about how Bumrah's workload was managed during the recently concluded England tour. Notably, Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests in England. Keeping the same in mind, he reckoned that India must look at developing other young fast bowlers and could have rested Bumrah for this series.

"In England, his matches were carefully scheduled; selectors and team management managed him well. Playing a match, then getting a break, and so on. For this home series, India has a real chance to manage his workload efficiently, as bowlers don’t work as hard in Indian conditions. Still, it’s good that Bumrah maintains Test cricket as his priority. Selectors could have utilized this series to give proper rest to Bumrah and groom a young fast bowler, something India must prioritize for long-term vision. India needs a group of eight good fast bowlers, not just three or four," he added.

Ad

Since the group of pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, along with Bumrah, India have struggled to have such a group. There has been significant reliance on Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as the lead pacers.

Irfan Pathan reckons Kuldeep Yadav may miss out again

While Kuldeep Yadav has been included in the squad, Irfan Pathan reckoned that the wrist-spinner could miss out on a spot in the playing XI once again. In home conditions, the three spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar could play together. As two fast bowlers will also play, Kuldeep may have to warm the bench once again.

Ad

Notably, Kuldeep did not play a single Test in England during the five-match series. He was left out due to the team combination, which may be the case here too.

"Axar’s return strengthens the team. When Axar plays alongside Washington and Jadeja, the team gains batting depth. Does this mean Kuldeep Yadav may miss out again? I would definitely want to see him play, but with home conditions generally allowing only two fast bowlers, his spot is not guaranteed," Irfan Pathan said.

Ad

Further, Irfan Pathan questioned who could replace veteran spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin in the Test team. While the likes of Washington, Axar, and Kuldeep are in the mix, he reflected that all of them brought different qualities but may not have the same skills as Ashwin.

"Who will fill that Ashwin role? Washington Sundar brings some qualities, but he doesn’t have all of Ashwin’s traits: the drift, the variations, the carrom ball, even occasional leg spin, Ashwin was an explorer. His bowling action was always clean, unlike many other off-spinners globally whose actions were questioned. Ashwin’s skill set made him unique. Jadeja supported Ashwin well, but now someone new must step up for that role. Could it be Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar, or even Axar Patel? Each offers something different."

Ashwin played 106 Tests and picked up 537 wickets at an average of 24. He also scored 3503 runs with six hundreds and 14 fifties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news