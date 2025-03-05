"Selfless decision from a true Aussie great" - Fans react as Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Australia's 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Australia's star batter Steve Smith drew curtains on his 15-year-long ODI career on Wednesday, March 5. He made the announcement a day after Australia's heartbreaking four-wicket loss to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal.

Smith was Australia's stand-in captain for the ICC event. The 35-year-old played an important 73-run knock in 96 balls in the knockout clash with the Men in Blue. The seasoned campaigner finished his ODI career with 5,800 runs across 154 innings at an average of 43.28. He has 12 centuries and 35 fifties to his name in the format.

He was the top run-getter for Australia in their 2015 ODI World Cup triumph, amassing 402 runs from seven innings at an average of 67. He was also part of the side's 2023 ODI World Cup-winning squad. The ace batter also captained Australia in 64 ODIs and won 32 matches as the skipper.

Several fans took to social media to react to Smith's retirement announcement. Here are some of the top reactions:

A few fans lauded Smith for his decision, while some reckoned that the player could have continued playing ODI cricket till the 2027 World Cup.

"Not a great news for cricket fans all over the world that two time World Cup winner has announced the retirement at age of 35 and in prime form. Could have easily extend till the 2027 WC," wrote a fan.

"Didn't see this coming.. kind of expected him to continue till 2027. Maybe amongst the last few old school Odi batters who know how to construct an innings rather than throw their bat at everything," commented another.

"If class has a definition then Steve Smith should top your list. Thank you @stevesmith49 but could have easily continued till 2027 odi WC," wrote another.

"Steve Smith may still have a decent amount of ODI cricket left in him, but much like Virat did in T20Is, he leaves fans wanting just a bit more. A perfect way to end," chimed in yet another.

"Selfless decision from a true Aussie great," wrote a fan.

"End of an era! Steve Smith’s impact on cricket is undeniable. Wishing him the best in retirement," commented a fan.

While Steve Smith has retired from ODI cricket, he will continue playing Test cricket and T20Is for Australia.

"It feels like the right time to make way" - Steve Smith on ODI retirement and handing over the baton to youngsters

Opening up on his ODI retirement, Steve Smith stated that he felt it was the right time for him to step aside from the format. He opined that Australia should now start preparing a team for the 2027 World Cup.

He emphasized that Test cricket remains a priority for him, saying in his statement (quoted as saying by cricket.com.au):

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way. Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

Smith has had a stellar Test career so far. He is Australia's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, having scored 10,271 runs in 206 innings, including 36 tons. He averages 53.56 in Test matches.

