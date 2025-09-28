"Sending Pakistan's top-order on a sightseeing tour" - Fans hail Kuldeep Yadav for sensational four-wicket spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav delivered another incredible performance with the ball in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Green got off to a spectacular start, racing to their 100 with the loss of only one wicket in the 12th over.

Ad

However, after an expensive first two overs, Kuldeep struck by removing Saim Ayub in the 13th over and reducing Pakistan to 113/2. His spin-bowling partners, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel, also damaged the Men in Green from the other end, leaving Pakistan in tatters at 133/5 in 16 overs.

Yet, Kuldeep's final over wrecked the Pakistan ship as he picked up three wickets in the over, sending them to 134/8. The champion spinner finished with brilliant figures of 4/30 in his four overs.

Ad

Trending

His breathtaking performance helped India restrict Pakistan to a subpar total of 146 all out in 19.1 overs.

Fans on X hailed Kuldeep Yadav for his terrific showing with the following reactions:

Sandhya rajput @modernselfgth @BCCI @imkuldeep18 Kuldeep isn’t just bowling… he’s sending Pakistan’s top order on a sightseeing tour 😎🔥 #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupFinal

Ad

Manish Mishra @manishmishras01 @GabbbarSingh Today Kuldeep Yadav has been like S-400 ... No batsman has been able to fly past him !!

Ad

Saabir Zafar @Saabir_Saabu01 Kuldeep Yadav - The biggest nightmare for Pakistan 🥶🔥 #KuldeepYadav #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #indvspak2025 #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2025 #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCupFinal

Ad

Fans continued praising Kuldeep for his potentially game-changing spell, with one saying:

"Kuldeep taking Shaheen Afridi's wicket is where we won the match."

"Kuldeep yadav is like a Rafale on a night raid, they can’t stop him," posted a fan.

"Kuldeep Yadav gave nightmares to Pakistan even before Abhishek Sharma came out to bat," a fan said.

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav on track to finish as the leading wicket-taker of Asia Cup 2025

Kuldeep Yadav entered the Asia Cup 2025 final with a healthy lead among wicket-takers in the tournament. His four-wicket spell in the ongoing summit clash took him to 17 scalps at an extraordinary average of 9.29 and an economy of 6.27 in seven games.

Kuldeep is eight wickets clear of the second bowler on the list, Junaid Siddique (nine). The veteran Indian spinner started the Asia Cup with seven combined wickets against the UAE and Pakistan.

Ad

He bagged one wicket each in India's next two outings against Oman and Pakistan before another brilliant three-wicket haul against Bangladesh. Kuldeep added another wicket to his kitty in India's final Super Four clash against Sri Lanka before the four against Pakistan in the ongoing grand finale.

The left-arm spinner boasts a phenomenal T20I record with 86 wickets in 47 matches at an average of 13.12 and an economy of 6.70, including picking up four or more wickets five times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news