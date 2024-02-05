Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after North Zone vs North East Zone, Match 12

A total of three matches were played in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 on Monday, February 5. South Zone defeated East Zone by 76 runs in the 10th match. West Zone and North Zone defeated Central Zone and North East Zone, respectively.

West Zone have won all four matches so far and are in first place with a Net Run Rate of +2.874. Central Zone are in second position with three wins in four matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.118.

East Zone and North Zone have won two out of four matches each. They are in the next two places and have a Net Run Rate of +1.065 and -0.352, respectively.

South Zone and North East Zone are in the last two places in the points tally. South Zone have won one out of four matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.642. North East Zone are yet to record a victory and have a Net Run Rate of -4.150.

Dominant batting displays help South and North Zones shine

South Zone elected to bat after winning the toss against East Zone. Arundathi Reddy scored 51 runs off 78 deliveries and was the highest scorer for South Zone. They posted a total of 194 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Titas Sadhu and Deepti picked three wickets each for East Zone.

East Zone were bundled out for 118 runs and lost the match by 76 runs. Durga Murmu scored 34 runs off 53 deliveries and was the only batter who scored more than 20 runs for East Zone. Akshara Srinivasan was the most successful bowler for South Zone and took four wickets for 16 runs.

Central Zone won the toss and elected to field against West Zone. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 100 runs off 86 deliveries for the Central Zone. Her innings helped the team reach a total of 281 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Poonam Yadav was the pick of the bowlers and took six wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs.

Mona Meshram, Dayalan Hemlatha, and Sneh Rana scored a half-century each for Central Zone. But this was not enough as Central Zone could make only 250 runs for the loss of six wickets. West Zone won the match by 31 runs.

North Zone had a dominant outing with the bat against North East Zone after electing to bat. Shafali Verma played a fine knock of 133 runs off 64 deliveries. North Zone posted a total of 356 runs for the loss of six wickets.

North East Zone could make only 147 runs before getting bundled out in 43.4 overs. North Zone won the match by 209 runs. Nandani Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for North Zone and took three wickets for 15 runs in eight overs.

